Detective NFL Fans Create Excel ‘Hit List’ of Voters After Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub

What does it take for a nation of fans to band together and crack a mystery? For NFL fans, it was the baffling case of Bill Belichick not making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This shocking twist has left everyone stunned. Now, die-hard supporters are playing detective, digging deep to uncover exactly who didn’t vote for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“Screw it. Let’s make a list of all the voters who have said they voted for Bill Belichick. Shouldn’t be hard to narrow this down,” wrote Marcus Mosher, Senior NFL Contributor at FanSided, in a fiery post on X, complete with a Google Excel sheet link.

That collaborative hit list exploded online, turning frustration into a full-on investigation. But how did this fan frenzy even kick off?

It all started with an ESPN report that broke the news: Belichick wouldn’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The revelation hit like a blindsided sack, sparking outrage across the league’s fanbase.

“In voting earlier this month, Belichick fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility, four sources with firsthand knowledge of the outcome told ESPN,” reported Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN on January 28.

From there, fans went into overdrive, cross-referencing statements to figure out who voted for Belichick and who held back the other 10 or 11 votes. They zeroed in on the selection committee, spotlighting names like Rich Cimini of ESPN.com and Bill Polian of SiriusXM NFL Radio, among others.

But as the backlash grew, those members scrambled to dodge the flames, insisting they supported Belichick. Polian faced the hottest fire after reportedly urging other voters that Belichick should “wait a year.” And then claiming he “could not remember with 100% certainty if he voted for Belichick,” according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

Belichick seemed genuinely floored. But to understand the full shock, we have to look at just how unmatched his legacy really is, and still it wasn’t enough.

Why did Bill Belichick miss the Hall of Fame votes?

No coach in the league’s history has stacked up achievements like Belichick. He’s the only one with eight Super Bowl rings (six as head coach of the Patriots and two more as defensive coordinator for the Giants). That kind of dominance makes his first-ballot miss feel like the league’s biggest plot twist.

According to ESPN, Belichick was “puzzled” and “disappointed” and even asked, “Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?” Even Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Chiefs, chimed in on social media: “Insane…don’t even understand how this could be possible.”

Whispers point to the scandals in Belichick’s career, like Spygate and Deflategate, as the real culprits behind the snub. That’s reportedly why Polian pushed for a wait-and-see approach.

“The only explanation [for the outcome] was the cheating stuff,” one anonymous Hall voter told ESPN. “It really bothered some of the guys.”

It’s all coming off as wildly suspicious for two big reasons. First, Belichick didn’t snag enough votes despite his illustrious career of records, rings, and revolutionary coaching. Second, committee members are flip-flopping, denying they voted no.

Still, not every Patriot got shut out. Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, finally became a finalist after 14 long years on the ballot without advancing.