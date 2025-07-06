Devastated Troy Aikman Offers Strength & Prayers to Families Affected by Texas Flooding in Emotional Message

The devastating floods in central Texas have left communities heartbroken, with at least 43 lives lost – including 15 children – and many still missing. Rescue teams are racing against time, searching for campers, families, and locals swept away by the raging waters. Officials fear the toll could rise as more areas report damage. The tragedy has shaken the state, leaving families desperate for answers and clinging to hope. Amid the grief, voices of comfort are rising, including a touching message from NFL legend Troy Aikman.

The Hall of Famer, no stranger to overcoming adversity, took to X this past Saturday (July 5th) with words that cut straight to the heart. “My heart is with the children still missing in the Texas Hill Country. And with those who have been found and heartbreakingly lost,” Aikman wrote. “It’s impossible to put that kind of pain into words. I’m praying for the families still waiting, and for strength for those now grieving. Grateful for everyone doing the hard work to bring the rest of these kids home🙏🏼.”

The devastation hits even harder when you see the faces of missing children flashing across social media – desperate parents sharing photos of their little girls, praying someone, somewhere, might have seen them. At Camp Mystic, a peaceful riverside retreat turned nightmare, 27 young campers vanished in the floodwaters. The Guadalupe River, usually a place of laughter and summer memories, became a monster overnight, swallowing whole cabins and sweeping away tents.

Rescuers have pulled nearly 850 people to safety, but every hour stretches hope thinner. It’s that kind of moment where faith feels like the only rope left to hold on to. Troy Aikman’s message echoes what so many are feeling – the ache for those still waiting, the crushing grief for families who’ve already lost.

Even as the search continues, help is pouring in from every corner – including some of Texas’s biggest names. While volunteers comb through debris and first responders work nonstop, major organizations are stepping up in a big way. One beloved Texas team is making a major move to help.

From Troy Aikman to Texas: A state rallies together

Even in the darkest moments, Texas shows its strength. And right now, that strength is coming from all directions. The Houston Texans stepped up in a huge way Saturday, announcing a $500,000 donation to support flood victims. The team’s statement hit hard: “We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon.” They vowed to keep helping in the weeks ahead, proving this isn’t just about money – it’s about standing with people when they need it most.

The sports world’s response didn’t stop there. Former Astros star Alex Bregman turned his social media into a lifeline, reposting photos and contact info for missing families. Over in Dallas, FC Dallas coach Eric Quill struggled to focus on soccer after his team’s loss Friday night. “The next few games are really far from my mind right now,” he admitted. “Lives are lost and at stake… Soccer is not life or death.” His raw honesty mirrored what so many are feeling—that some things are bigger than sports.

Meanwhile, survivors like 13-year-old Elinor Lester, who they rescued by helicopter from Camp Mystic, are still processing the terror. “The camp was completely destroyed,” she said. “It was really scary.” With the Guadalupe River surging 26 feet in under an hour, the force of nature was unstoppable. Moreover, the danger isn’t over – more rain is coming, keeping rescue teams on high alert.

By Saturday night, rescue teams had confirmed 43 lives lost, including 15 children. Yet even through the heartbreak, hope keeps breaking through. Indeed, crews have already pulled over 800 people to safety, and they’re still searching without slowing down. Now you’re seeing Texans rise to the occasion everywhere – from NFL franchises writing big checks to baseball stars amplifying missing persons alerts, to local coaches putting games in perspective. When the waters rose, so did the people. That’s just how Texas fights back.