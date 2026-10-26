Dez Bryant’s Ugly Confrontation With Driver Takes a Shocking Turn as Police Intervenes in Front of Daughters

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was involved in a tense traffic dispute on Sunday. According to reports from Fox News’ OutKick, Bryant was handcuffed in front of his daughters after he had a confrontation with a driver. The situation began when two men allegedly cut Bryant off in traffic. Bryant confronted the individuals and told them they needed to drive more safely.

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“Dez Bryant in handcuffs after a confrontation with alleged reckless drivers. The former Cowboys star says he was threatened with being shot, then had a police gun pointed at him in front of his daughters,” Outkick posted on Instagram.

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However, the verbal situation quickly escalated. Bryant alleged that during the argument, one of the men threatened to pull a gun and shoot him.

But instead of drawing a weapon, the man pulled out his phone to record Bryant. Bryant admitted to knocking the phone out of the man’s hand during the confrontation.

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Law enforcement immediately arrived after being called to a disturbance involving a potential firearm. Due to the volatile nature of the report, officers moved too quickly to secure the scene.

Video footage showed an officer pointing a firearm in Bryant’s direction while he and the two other men were ordered to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

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Ultimately, no firearms were found on the scene. The situation ended with Bryant receiving a Class C misdemeanor citation for assault, which under Texas law covers offensive or provocative physical contact and may be punishable by a fine of up to $500.

That said, Dez Bryant must choose whether to pay the fine (which acts as a plea of no contest and resolves the ticket) or formally contest the citation in municipal court to clear his name.

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However, Bryant also expressed frustration regarding how the Southlake police handled the investigation.

“I was really more so concerned about my children, you know, looking at their dad, you know, being on the ground with a gun pointed at me…I would rather you guys take us all down to the police station and do the proper investigation instead of just taking somebody else side,” Bryant said in an exclusive conversation with Fox News’ Outkick. “I felt like it was very one-sided.”

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Amid that, the former Dallas Cowboys star also maintained that his actions were entirely in self-defense after being threatened and questioned why he received a citation despite being the one threatened with violence.

As such, Bryant noted that his primary distress stemmed from his daughters having to see him held at gunpoint on the ground.