“We Did Not Want to See Michael Vick”: Tom Brady Recalls Bill Belichick’s Fury at Patriots Player for Knocking out Falcons QB

Michael Vick was still a rookie when the New England Patriots faced the Atlanta Falcons in November 2001. He was not the starter, but Bill Belichick had spent the week preparing for the problems the young quarterback could create with his legs.

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Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady recently recalled how one Patriots defender disrupted that plan by knocking Atlanta starter Chris Chandler out of the game, prompting an angry reaction from Belichick.

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“Whatever you guys do in this game, do not knock Chandler out of the game and get Vick in the game,” Brady said on the CardVault podcast. But when a Patriots defender got through unblocked and knocked Chandler out, the coach was furious.

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“Bill Belichick m*********** the defensive player for knocking Chris Chandler out of the game. We did not want to see Michael Vick.”

The incident took place during New England’s 24-10 win over Atlanta on November 4, 2001. When Chandler left the field with a rib injury after being sacked six times, Vick, the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s draft, took over.

Bill Belichick’s concern was understandable. The rookie had the speed to turn a broken play into a big gain, and New England had specifically spent time preparing for his athleticism ahead of the matchup.

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A pregame report on the Patriots’ website noted that the team had to account for the different dynamic Vick brought to Atlanta’s offense.

The Patriots were left to deal with that threat earlier than expected. Vick finished with 56 passing yards and 50 rushing yards on just two carries. New England’s defense sacked him three times, and the defense recorded nine sacks between the two Atlanta quarterbacks.

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The injury also had consequences for Atlanta beyond that afternoon. Chandler was listed as questionable ahead of the Falcons’ next game against the Dallas Cowboys, and Vick was in line to make his first NFL start. Chandler was Atlanta’s regular starter, and the Falcons had planned to ease Vick into the lineup after taking him first overall.

Vick’s entry into the game did little to change the outcome. New England’s defense held Atlanta to just 10 points. Brady had a strong outing on the other side, completing 21 of 31 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots secured the win.

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The incident also showed how seriously Belichick took the team’s preparation. He had spent the week preparing his players for the challenge Atlanta could pose with Vick at quarterback. Seeing that plan disrupted by a hit on Chandler clearly did not sit well with him, even though the Patriots went on to win.