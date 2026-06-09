“Didn’t Deserve This”: Prayers Pour in as Michael Strahan’s Ex-Wife Shares Unfortunate Health News About Her ‘Sweet’ Dog

As the NFL offseason continues, the ex-wife of New York Giants legend and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, Jean Muggli Strahan, is dealing with some heartbreaking news of her own. She recently took to social media and shared an emotional post about her beloved dog Louise, who is facing a serious health battle. The sweet doggie is heading into surgery, and Muggli is reaching out to her friends and family for support during these tough times.

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“Please pray for our sweet Louise, who’s going in the morning to have her right front leg removed due to cancer. She’s the sweetest girl. She didn’t deserve this,” posted Jean.

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View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Jean Muggli Strahan (@jeanstrahan_) View this post on Instagram. Expand Post

Much like her, Jean’s ex-husband, Michael, is also a proud dog dad to two Goldendoodles, Enzo and Zuma. Jean, who is a big animal lover, also owns Sycamore Bend, a barn cum private event destination, founded in 2015, years after her divorce from the former New York Giants defensive end. The 18-acre property was originally called the Sycamore Bend Plantation, and Jean transformed it into a premium horse farm. Additionally, people can also rent the property for weddings and private gatherings.

Moreover, the private estate is home to rescued animals, taken care of by the team, and some of them are also featured in the shoots here. According to the official website of Sycamore Bend,

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“At Sycamore Bend Estate, we are passionate about rescue, adoption, and creating a place of healing for both people and animals. Most of the animals on our property are rescues who now call the estate home, with the exception of our retired show horses, Valuable, Ladybug, and Tony the Pony. Guests may also encounter Louise and Anna, our Saint Bernards rescued from Louisiana, who are often seen during property walk-throughs.”

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Jean had briefly considered selling the property after her daughters went to college, but then continued with her plans as she received multiple offers from property developers who wanted to build apartments there. Instead, Jean started by renovating the estate and restoring it to its historic significance. Building the estate into this beautiful place for weddings and rescued animals became her favorite hobby after her highly publicized divorce.

Michael and Jean first met at a salon in New York, and they tied the knot in 1999, and welcomed their twin daughters five years later. But the couple eventually parted ways in 2006, and as part of the divorce settlement, Jean was awarded $15.3 million as well as $18,000 a month in child support, according to reports.

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For now, Jean’s focus remains on her rescued Saint Bernard, Louise, fighting for survival. After she posted about Louise’s health concerns on her account, the post received many prayers and heartfelt wishes from friends and family.

Friends and family send prayers for Jean Muggli Strahan’s pet dog

Strahan’s daughter Sophie also liked her mother’s post, while others showed support by leaving encouraging messages and blessings.

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“Sending all of our prayers to Louise 🙏🙏💕💕,” one follower commented, praying for the Saint Bernard’s surgery, while another follower also sent their love alongside prayers, “I’ll be praying for her … 😔💕 sending you love …🤍.”

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Meanwhile, the luxury picnic brand, Collective Law, also sent prayers and love for both Jean and Louise,

“Sending prayers and love your way! ❤️,” while another supporter also left love and prayers for them, “Sending you and sweet Louise all the prayers and love ❤️❤️❤️.”

Despite the difficulty of the situation, Jean Muggli Strahan has found comfort in the love and support from friends, family, and followers as Louise prepares for surgery.