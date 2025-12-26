Divorced in 3 Days, 49ers Legend Terrell Owens Makes Relationship Admission on Christmas & Ochocinco Offers Solution

Essentials Inside The Story The HOFer attempted a Christmas themed trend but failed miserable

Ochocinco offered to set Owens up with someone who doesn't speak English as a joke

In 2024, Owens committed to a disastrous marriage that ended in just 3 days

Christmas morning hits differently when you’re flying solo. Former San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens stood in front of his decorated tree on December 25 wearing reindeer-patterned black PJs. It was a snap that should have been a cozy holiday moment. But the caption told another story. He tried coordinating matching pajamas with friends this year, but it flopped.

“Ok! So I attempted the matching PJs trend with a few friends this year but didn’t quite work out. Maybe NEXT YEAR?!” Owens wrote, tossing in a playful emoji before wishing everyone “HAPPY CHRISTMAS AND MERRY NEW YEAR.”

The post revealed more than a failed holiday coordination, though. It showed the 52-year-old’s ongoing struggles to find lasting companionship. But that’s exactly when Chad Ochocinco Johnson slid into the comments with his signature blend of humor and zero filter. The quip drew laughs, but it highlighted something real: even legends struggle with love.

“I got somebody for you, my guy, she doesn’t know English, but the iPhone can translate for you,” Ochocinco commented on the post.

Here’s the thing. Terrell Owens is a six-time Pro Bowler who powered through a Super Bowl with a broken leg when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet he couldn’t wrangle friends for matching holiday photos. That’s a vulnerability that you rarely see from athletes at his level.

Owens’ Christmas admission carries even more weight when you remember his romantic history, because eleven years ago, T.O. experienced one of the shortest marriages in sports history, and it wasn’t pretty.

Terrell Owens’ 72-hour tragedy

Back on January 23, 2014, Terrell Owens married postal worker Rachel Snider in a secret ceremony. Just three days after saying “I do”, they separated. Owens filed divorce papers on Valentine’s Day. The timing couldn’t have been more brutal.

“Not to be mean or negative, but I’m honestly glad it’s over with,” Owens said in an interview after his divorce was finalized. “I’m no longer associated with that person. I learned my lesson, and my life is in a much happier place.”

But Snider’s version was much more grim. She claimed Terrell Owens used her finances to qualify for a $2 million home loan, exploiting her good credit when his own had tanked to barely 500.

The allegations stung, especially for a player who’d earned $70 million during his career but faced serious money troubles by 2011. He was paying $125,000 monthly in child support to four different mothers. He even landed in jail for missing a child support hearing.

Snider told TMZ she’d been in a secret relationship with Owens for five years before tying the knot. “I felt in love … and now I feel betrayed and heartbroken,” she said. “Out of the love in my heart, I tried to help him.”

But their marriage lasted barely long enough for the ink to dry. Neither party received spousal support. Their property division stayed under wraps, and the episode became cautionary tale material. A reminder that Hall of Fame NFL careers don’t guarantee happiness off the field.

Now, eleven years removed from that disaster, Terrell Owens stands alone on Christmas with matching PJs that never happened. Whether Chad Ochocinco’s translation-app romance materializes? That remains to be seen. But at least T.O.’s laughing about it.