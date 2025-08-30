Does Deion Sanders Have a Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About 37YO Karrueche Tran

Coach Prime has spent the last year dodging health scares and media critics. But apparently, he might also be dodging Cupid’s arrows. Yep, between drawing up plays for Colorado and flashing that trademark smile on the sidelines, Deion Sanders has fans asking the age-old offseason question: “Who’s he dating?” Well, we might finally have the answer.
Now, before you start picturing Sanders in a rom-com montage—cue the slow-motion walk through Folsom Field—let’s start off with what we know. One Hollywood star has come up and revealed she’s dating Deion Sanders. Subtly. Let’s just say…Deion must’ve been taking notes out of Bill Belichick‘s playbook.
Yep, 58-year old Deion Sanders is dating 37-year-old Claws actress Karrueche Tran. Sanders, fresh off beating bladder cancer and dodging “what’s going on” questions by joking about a bad connection, is back in play both on the field and maybe in love.
Wholesome: Actress Karrueche Tran confirms that she is DATING the legendary Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime is 58 years old.
Tran is 37 years old.
Congrats to the happy couple 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/KdHWD1NLdB
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2025
This is a developing story.
