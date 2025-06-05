brand-logo
Does Greg Hardy Have a Wife or Girlfriend? All About Ex-NFLer’s Parents, Family, Relationships & More

ByShivangi Agrawal

Jun 4, 2025 | 11:37 PM CDT

Greg Hardy is in trouble again with the law! Ex-NFL DE is in the spotlight again for his relationships with his family members. Yes, on Wednesday, a former Cowboys DE was detained for assaulting one of his close relatives.

According to the official records, ex-Panther pass rusher was accused of “assault causing bodily injury family member.” However, it is not the exception; an ex-NFLer who transitioned into a boxer also reportedly had a toxic relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder. Back in 2014, he was jailed on charges of assaulting his then-girlfriend Nicole. Now, the latest incident has sparked the fans’ interest in his relationship and family. So, is Hardy married?

The answer to the above question is a ‘no!’ Greg Hardy isn’t married. In fact, he isn’t in any relationship till now, after breaking up with Holder. He is survived by his parents, Greg Sr. and Lan Hardy.

This story is developing…..

