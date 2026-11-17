Troy Aikman could be approaching a major career change after more than two decades in the broadcast booth, but a return to the Dallas Cowboys may not be as straightforward as it appears. With his ESPN future uncertain and Jerry Jones publicly expressing interest in bringing him back, the possibility of a reunion has raised questions about how much authority the Hall of Fame quarterback would actually have in the organization.

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Skip Bayless, however, believes Jones would never allow that to happen. The former ESPN host argued that the Cowboys owner would avoid hiring Aikman because the former quarterback could challenge his standing within the franchise.

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“The problem with everything you just said is all three of those names would be threats to Jerry’s stature,” Bayless said on the Double Coverage Podcast, responding to host Zach Hirsch’s suggestion that Jones consider bringing in Aikman, Deion Sanders or Jason Witten.

“He’s the face of the franchise. He’s the most famous or infamous owner in the history of sports. He loves to sit up there on his throne, peering down on his Cowboys in all the TV close-ups. He just doesn’t want a threat, especially Troy. Troy would be a threat.”

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Bayless’ comments directly challenge Jones’ recent remarks about potentially reuniting with his former quarterback. On October 27, Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan that he would consider bringing Aikman into the organization.

“Yeah. Yes, I could and would. He certainly is qualified to do any of the things that have been mentioned.”

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Jones also cautioned that the Cowboys were not necessarily preparing to make an immediate move, adding that fans should not rule out the possibility. The two had spoken on the field before Dallas’ October 26 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, further fueling speculation about a potential reunion.

Aikman has also left the door open. He described his relationship with Jones as complicated but built on respect, and said he would seriously consider an opportunity if the owner believed he could help improve the team. However, a position without meaningful influence may not appeal to the former quarterback.

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The timing has made the possibility more relevant. Aikman’s five-year ESPN contract will expire after Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027. While longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck has secured a reported six-year, $108 million extension, Aikman has not announced a new agreement with the network. He has said he will become a free agent after the season and see where his next opportunity takes him.

The Cowboys can also have a potential disagreement over how much control Aikman would expect. During a recent radio appearance, Aikman revealed that his first move as an NFL executive would be to call the San Francisco 49ers and ask what it would take to acquire head coach Kyle Shanahan.

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Aikman has long emphasized the importance of coaching, while Jones has previously downplayed how much an organization needs to invest in that position.

That difference could become significant if Aikman ever joined Dallas. Jones remains the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, meaning any front-office role for the former quarterback would have to fit within a structure where Jones retains final authority.

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For Bayless, that is precisely why the reunion is unlikely. He argues that Jones may admire Aikman’s football knowledge and accomplishments, but would not willingly bring in someone whose stature and influence could rival his own.