Dolphins Legend Dan Marino Angrily Refuses to Sign Autographs for Fans Trying to Profit Off Them

Dan Marino has never been known for making every interaction with fans warm, and a recent autograph video has put the Miami Dolphins legend back in the spotlight. This time, Marino appeared to turn away a fan who had already received his signature, prompting a debate about whether autograph seekers are genuine supporters or are simply looking to make money.

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The clip caught Marino signing items before bluntly refusing one more request. “Dude, you got one,” he told the fan, making it clear he was not going to sign another.

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Marino’s tone in the clip was sharp and visibly irritated as he turned the fan away. His refusal came quickly, and he made no effort to soften it before moving on. The exchange drew attention online.

Andrew Fillipponi backed Marino on Tuesday, criticizing people who collect autographs to resell them.

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“Good for Dan Marino. Adult autograph hounds drive me crazy. Grow up. I love sports memorabilia collecting,” Fillipponi wrote on X, sharing Marino’s clip. “And autographs too. But the guys who bother these legends then turn around and sell the stuff suck.”

For athletes, it can be hard to tell whether someone wants an autograph as a fan or plans to sell it for profit. Still, the clip alone does not establish that the person Marino turned away planned to sell anything. However, Marino’s firm refusal came because the fan had already received an autograph.

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Marino’s reputation also makes moments like this especially newsworthy. The former quarterback spent all 17 of his NFL seasons with Miami, finishing with 61,361 passing yards and 420 touchdown passes.

Marino made nine Pro Bowls and won the NFL MVP award in 1984. He led Miami to Super Bowl XIX, but the Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers. He never won a Super Bowl during his career.

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His records and achievements earned him a place among the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks. Marino entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. He now serves as a special advisor to the Dolphins.

This is not the first time Marino’s approach to autograph requests has caused a stir. In October 2023, he was filmed outside a Buffalo hotel ahead of a Dolphins-Bills game. Several fans approached him as he left, but Marino declined most of their requests, telling them he was “not doing that.”

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But he did sign a football for a young fan. Unfortunately, that incident drew criticism from people who felt Marino had been dismissive, while others pointed to the problem of collectors seeking signatures to sell online.

Marino is not alone in pushing back against autograph seekers. In July 2025, Aaron Rodgers refused to sign a ticket for a man at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament after questioning him about the game printed on it.

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Rodgers suspected the man was an “autograph hound” and tested his knowledge of the matchup before declining. The incident also divided fans, with some supporting Rodgers’ stance and others questioning his decision.

The latest Marino clip has reopened that same argument. Fans may see an autograph as a small gesture from a sporting icon, but players are not obligated to sign every item brought to them.

And while there is no proof that the fan in this video intended to profit from Marino’s signature, the Hall of Famer’s blunt response has once again put the tension between collectors and athletes on display.