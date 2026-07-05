Dolphins Locker Room Killed Nick Saban’s Pursuit of Drew Brees, Says Former Miami Star

Before Drew Brees became a Super Bowl champion in New Orleans, he was remarkably close to landing in Miami. For years, the failed deal has been blamed on medical evaluations. But former Miami Dolphins RB Ronnie Brown is now offering a different version of events, one that points the finger at the locker room and sheds new light on Nick Saban’s infamous missed opportunity.

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“I think he wanted to get Drew Brees,” said Brown on the Raw Room. “And that deal kind of fell through cuz remember, Drew had the shoulder injury. And then we had my guy Pep, who was dealing with the knee injury. So they were trying to determine, ‘Do we go with Daunte Culpepper or do we go with Drew Brees as a quarterback that just hurt his arm?’ Dr. [James] Andrews wanted to get- he didn’t, I ain’t gonna say he wanted to get him. He cleared Drew Brees like, “Hey bro, he gonna be all right.” Right? Like, and so Saban was on it like, bro, that’s who I want. And then the team was like, “Nah, we’re gonna go with Culpepper.” And then Drew turned into Drew.”

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The situation dates back to the aftermath of the 2005 NFL season. During the 2005 regular-season finale, Drew Brees, who was playing for the San Diego Chargers, suffered a torn labrum and partial rotator cuff tear. Facing free agency, the quarterback’s market value plummeted. Meanwhile, Nick Saban, coming off a promising 9-7 debut season with the Miami Dolphins, knew he was just a franchise quarterback away from contention.

As a result, Saban reportedly flew to Birmingham, Alabama, to consult with sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews, who had operated on both Brees and Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper. During that interaction, Andrews gave Saban clear, contrasting advice about both players. He noted Brees’ shoulder would heal perfectly, while Culpepper would struggle because his knee injury compromised the mobility crucial to his playing style. Armed with this expert insight, Saban was fully committed to signing Brees.

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Imago November 15, 2020, New Orleans, LOUISIANA, U.S: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on November 15, 2020. New Orleans U.S. – ZUMAa14_ 20201115_zaf_a14_008 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

Drew Brees arrived in Miami, and the Dolphins extended their contract offer to him. The deal was effectively finalized, pending a standard physical. However, Miami’s internal medical staff disagreed with Dr. Andrews’ assessment. According to Ronnie Brown, the team preferred Daunte Culpepper over the former Chargers QB.

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Nick Saban eventually gave up their second-round draft pick to trade for Culpepper instead, the exact player Dr. Andrews warned would struggle. And that somewhat turned out to be true. Culpepper struggled. In four games, he was sacked 21 times, following which the damage to his repaired knee increased. After further evaluation, his stint with the Dolphins ended.

Meanwhile, Brees joined the New Orleans Saints and played for them until his retirement in 2021. In 2009, the signal-caller even won the Super Bowl with the Saints, whereas the Dolphins are yet to end their 53-year drought.