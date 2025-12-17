“Rest in Peace”: Prayers Pour In From Dan Marino as Dolphins Legend Mourns Tragedy in South Florida Football

Essentials Inside The Story The passing of a familiar South Florida voice sent shockwaves through the community

Dan Marino’s emotional tribute revealed a bond that went far beyond sports

As memories poured in, it became clear this loss meant more than radio or fame

For an entire generation in South Florida, two voices defined sports: Dan Marino’s cannon arm on the field, and John ‘Footy’ Kross’s infectious energy on the radio. This weekend, one of those iconic voices fell silent, and the Miami Dolphins legend was one of the first to feel the loss.

“South Florida lost an all-time great last week. My man, Footy…he did so much for so many. I’ll never forget meeting Footy for the first time not long after I was drafted by the Dolphins, and he had my back ever since. So many events, so many laughs, so many people helped by Footy’s infectious personality and passion for giving back. Love ya, brother! Rest in peace,” Marino wrote on Instagram.

That about sums it up for a lot of people down here. John “Footy” Kross, a longtime Miami radio fixture and tireless community advocate, passed away Saturday. He was primarily known as a DJ and talk show host on Miami’s Y-100, where his work spanned across three decades, from the 1970s through 2006.

Beyond radio, Kross was also the man behind Here’s Help Foundation, a charity benefit in Hollywood that became a staple on the local calendar. This residential treatment center for troubled youth in Opa-locka announced Kross’ death on social media.

Kross had served as the nonprofit’s CEO for more than 50 years, a role that mattered just as much to him (maybe even more) as anything he did on the radio.

“John generously used his voice, influence, and passion to raise awareness and funds for those we serve, leaving an enduring impact on our programs, our community, and countless lives,” Here’s Help wrote. “His commitment to service, advocacy, and compassion will never be forgotten.”

Back in 1974, Kross was already working at Here’s Help when he accepted the radio job that eventually turned into a 30-plus-year run at Y-100.

For Marino, this one cuts close. When he wasn’t working, John Kross could often be found on the golf course with his friend, the Dolphins legend. And Marino isn’t alone in mourning him. Messages and prayers have been coming in from all corners of South Florida.

Love and prayers pour in for John Kross

A lot of people in Miami grew up with Footy in the background. His voice was just part of life down here. It came through the radio during morning drives, late nights, and weekends. Over time, he stopped feeling like just another guy on the air and started feeling familiar – someone you trusted.

“Footy was the best. Always giving back. South Florida legend,” one fan wrote.

That theme kept showing up. Kross had a reputation for being decent, for showing up, for helping when he didn’t have to. And that’s why the reaction has been what it’s been. Anyone who crossed paths with him seemed to have a story, usually a small one, but one that stuck.

“Rest in peace, Footy he was so kind, i’ll never forget when he helped me get prepared to apply for a radio internship. Such a great mentor and person,” someone wrote. One fan echoed a similar sentiment.

“A true South FLA legend. A super kind and generous person. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Read through the messages, and a pattern jumps out. It’s not about ratings or years on the radio. It’s not even about the events he hosted or the causes he backed. People talk about how he treated them and how he gave his time. That’s what stayed with people.