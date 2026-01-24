Troy Aikman Breaks Silence on Jeff Hafley After Advising Dolphins on Jon Eric-Sullivan GM Hire

] Aikman was Sullivan’s “biggest supporter,” while ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Aikman was “incredibly involved” and fully committed to the GM search, placing his credibility firmly behind Miami’s decision. In his consulting role with the Dolphins, Troy Aikman found himself back in familiar Hall of Fame company, reconnecting with Dan Marino as Miami navigated its GM search. Aikman openly reflected on the franchise’s 25-year playoff drought, tying it back to his playing days alongside Marino, whom he again called his favorite quarterback. Beyond the nostalgia, Aikman also peeled back the curtain on the Mike McDaniel decision. While stopping short of claiming direct involvement, he suggested the Dolphins had been wavering for much of the season and ultimately leaned toward a full reset. That reset is now official. The Miami Dolphins have officially hit the reset button, and they’ve brought in a Hall of Fame quarterback to help guide the process. Jeff Hafley was named head coach on a five-year deal, and Jon-Eric Sullivan became general manager. Adding weight to the changes, former Cowboys star and NFL legend Troy Aikman is closely tied to it all. Soon after the announcement, Aikman reacted on Instagram.

“Proud of these two,” Aikman wrote in his IG story caption. He added, “Check out the full reel for a deeper dive.”

article-image

Imago

Earlier this month, Miami also hired former Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager. The reposted video captured Hafley’s first day at Miami HQ, showing him alongside Sullivan at team headquarters, signing his contract, and meeting players. Aikman and other staff congratulated him, while Hafley’s family was present to support him as he started his new role.

Aikman broke his public silence on the moves since the announcement to show his public support for Miami’s new leadership, backing both Hafley and Sullivan as they begin their roles. His message reflected confidence in the Dolphins’ direction and reinforced his growing influence on the franchise’s front office decisions.

The Dolphins moved toward hiring former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager, a process strongly shaped by Troy Aikman’s involvement as a team consultant. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Aikman was Sullivan’s “biggest supporter,” while ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Aikman was “incredibly involved” and fully committed to the GM search, placing his credibility firmly behind Miami’s decision.

In his consulting role with the Dolphins, Troy Aikman found himself back in familiar Hall of Fame company, reconnecting with Dan Marino as Miami navigated its GM search. Aikman openly reflected on the franchise’s 25-year playoff drought, tying it back to his playing days alongside Marino, whom he again called his favorite quarterback.

Beyond the nostalgia, Aikman also peeled back the curtain on the Mike McDaniel decision. While stopping short of claiming direct involvement, he suggested the Dolphins had been wavering for much of the season and ultimately leaned toward a full reset.

That reset is now official. The Dolphins have confirmed Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, while Jon-Eric Sullivan has been installed as the franchise’s new general manager, formally ushering Miami into a new era at the top.

Aikman’s words carry weight because of what he achieved on the field. The former QB led the Dallas Cowboys to Super Bowl wins in 1992, 1994, and 1996 and was a six-time Pro Bowler from 1991 to 1996. After retiring, he transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting and built a strong reputation as one of ESPN’s most respected football voices.

article-image

Imago

With Aikman lending his voice and reputation, the Dolphins are betting on leadership and vision to reset the franchise. How Hafley and Sullivan perform will now shape Miami’s future, while Aikman’s influence keeps the spotlight firmly on every move ahead.

New era in Miami: Hafley brings culture, commitment

Jeff Hafley’s first message as head coach set a clear tone for the Dolphins. The new leadership group wants change, and fast. Both Hafley and Sullivan spoke about culture, effort, and belief as they began their journey with the franchise.

Speaking about the team’s mindset, Sullivan addressed Jeff’s vision for the Dolphins and the standard he wants to set.

“There’s only room in one place. It’s at the top,” he said. “The culture of competition, hard work, resilience, and love for each other will bounce off the walls of this place day in and day out.”

The statement underlined Miami’s focus on building a winning culture under Hafley, with accountability and effort at the center. It showed the new leadership’s intent to raise expectations, reset standards, and create a competitive environment throughout the organization.

Hafley also thanked those closest to him during his first speech as Dolphins head coach.

“I am truly humbled to stand here and be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins,” Jeff Hafley said during his first day at Dolphins HQ. “I take a lot of pride and responsibility in that.”

Jeff Hafley arrives in Miami with exactly the résumé the Dolphins have been missing on the defensive side of the ball. While Miami’s defense slid to 24th in PFF grading this season, Hafley’s recent work in Green Bay tells a very different story. In 2024, his Packers unit jumped into the league’s elite, ranking top ten in total defense, scoring defense, run defense, and takeaways. That leap was not a one-off. Even through injuries in 2025, Hafley’s defense stayed firmly in the league’s top half across every major metric.

Hafley and Sullivan are leading the charge, and Miami is embracing a new era. After missing out on postseason football for the past two years, the Dolphins fans will be keen on a new start for the team under new leadership.

