Bo Nix‘s worst nightmare came true when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-5. The quarterback struggled to maintain a rhythm on offense, and costly turnovers turned an already difficult afternoon into an embarrassing performance. His mistakes have now caught the attention of a Broncos legend, who didn’t hold back while discussing him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on the Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe said, “Bo Nix was awful. I tweeted that, Bo Nix. He fumbled in the end zone. I picked six for Jaylen Brown. Jalen Ramsey, which I don’t know. Maybe it sailed on him because he had Ever Engram close, and then he had a receiver. Yeah, and Ram was in between both of those, but I don’t know what he was doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharpe criticized Bo Nix’s decisions and the turnovers that helped the Steelers take control of the game. The former Broncos tight end was especially confused by the quarterback’s interception to Jalen Ramsey and questioned why he tried to make the throw when the defensive back was between his targets.

The mistakes were damaging because the Broncos entered the game with an 8-2 record and a six-game winning streak. On the other hand, Pittsburgh took full advantage of Nix’s failures. T.J. Watt recovered his first-quarter fumble in the end zone, leading the Steelers ahead 7-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game got worse before halftime when Ramsey intercepted Nix’s pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, which put the Steelers up 24-5.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nix’s numbers showed how difficult the game was for him. He completed 22 of 40 passing attempts for 169 yards without a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and was sacked thrice.

Nix also struggled to recover after Pittsburgh took the early lead. Denver’s defense tried to make a comeback, but the offense was not able to take control of the game. Nix threw his second interception in the fourth quarter when rookie CB Daylen Everette picked off his pass on a fourth-and-21 attempt.

After the defeat, Nix did not shy away from taking accountability for his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

” Well, it’s frustrating for sure. I let the team down today, and that’s the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team. They picked me up, and they were great teammates when it happened, and you know, they didn’t let me get too down.

“I was wanting to get a little bit more down than they were letting me. We have a great football team, and I thought I responded after that. Well, we didn’t just go in the tank. We still showed fight. It just wasn’t enough today. But you can learn from those negative plays and not replicate them in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the challenge is to put the performance behind and prove that the mistake against the Steelers was an exception. Denver still has plenty to play for this season, but Sharpe’s comments show the growing scrutiny around the growing quarterback.

Nix will surely need a convincing response to regain confidence in his ability to lead the Broncos.