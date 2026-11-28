Bo Nix‘s worst nightmare came true when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-5. The quarterback struggled to maintain a rhythm on offense, and costly turnovers turned an already difficult afternoon into an embarrassing performance. His mistakes have now caught the attention of a Broncos legend, who didn’t hold back while discussing him.
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Speaking on the Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe said, “Bo Nix was awful. I tweeted that, Bo Nix. He fumbled in the end zone. I picked six for Jaylen Brown. Jalen Ramsey, which I don’t know. Maybe it sailed on him because he had Ever Engram close, and then he had a receiver. Yeah, and Ram was in between both of those, but I don’t know what he was doing.”
Sharpe criticized Bo Nix’s decisions and the turnovers that helped the Steelers take control of the game. The former Broncos tight end was especially confused by the quarterback’s interception to Jalen Ramsey and questioned why he tried to make the throw when the defensive back was between his targets.
The mistakes were damaging because the Broncos entered the game with an 8-2 record and a six-game winning streak. On the other hand, Pittsburgh took full advantage of Nix’s failures. T.J. Watt recovered his first-quarter fumble in the end zone, leading the Steelers ahead 7-0.
The game got worse before halftime when Ramsey intercepted Nix’s pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, which put the Steelers up 24-5.
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Nix’s numbers showed how difficult the game was for him. He completed 22 of 40 passing attempts for 169 yards without a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and was sacked thrice.
Nix also struggled to recover after Pittsburgh took the early lead. Denver’s defense tried to make a comeback, but the offense was not able to take control of the game. Nix threw his second interception in the fourth quarter when rookie CB Daylen Everette picked off his pass on a fourth-and-21 attempt.
After the defeat, Nix did not shy away from taking accountability for his performance.
” Well, it’s frustrating for sure. I let the team down today, and that’s the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team. They picked me up, and they were great teammates when it happened, and you know, they didn’t let me get too down.
“I was wanting to get a little bit more down than they were letting me. We have a great football team, and I thought I responded after that. Well, we didn’t just go in the tank. We still showed fight. It just wasn’t enough today. But you can learn from those negative plays and not replicate them in the future.”
Now, the challenge is to put the performance behind and prove that the mistake against the Steelers was an exception. Denver still has plenty to play for this season, but Sharpe’s comments show the growing scrutiny around the growing quarterback.
Nix will surely need a convincing response to regain confidence in his ability to lead the Broncos.