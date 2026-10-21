“Don’t Think Anybody Can Argue”: NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald Snubs Himself From Top-5 WRs of All Time

New Hall of Fame inductee Larry Fitzgerald has done more than enough to deserve the honor. Almost every other fan who watched him play would put him among their Top 5 all-time. Yet, Fitzgerald doesn’t see himself in that way.

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During his recent appearance on NFL on CBS’ Set, Hut! Fitzgerald was asked to make a list of the top three wide receivers of all time. Of course, his list had all the big names. But he did not include himself.

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“This is like an impossible question to answer,” he said. “I think there’s two that are on the list that I don’t think anybody can argue with. And that’s Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. I think the next three are somewhat interchangeable. If you wanna go old school, you talk about Don Hutson. What he was able to accomplish in his historic career.

“And you think about guys like Marvin Harrison, Terrell Owens, and Cris Carter, Lance Alworth. I mean, there’s so many great contributors to the game. It’s hard to put the rest of the three together.”

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When it came to Fitzgerald considering himself a top-three pick on somebody else’s list, the legendary wide receiver humbly claimed that he didn’t know.

Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler with three All-Pro honors, won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and was a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. Fitzgerald has spent 17 years in the league and recorded 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and scored 121 touchdowns.

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More often than not, here’s what a general opinion of someone who’s observed him would look like:

“Larry Fitzgerald is not, technically, a superhero, but there were so many awe-inspiring moments during his 17-year NFL career,” David Hale wrote for ESPN, “that he certainly seemed like one. From the brute strength he used to wrestle balls away from DBs to his uncanny ability to contort his body in ways that baffled defenders to the countless moments in which he lifted a team on his back, Fitzgerald was unlike any receiver the NFL had seen before.”

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But Larry Fitzgerald had been humble. In 2015, when he was a little over 500 catches shy of tying Jerry Rice’s receptions record, he’d told MMQB that he didn’t think it was “attainable.” Fitzgerald did not break that record, but he finished only 117 receptions short of the feat.

Rice himself said on NFL Network that if anyone could break his receptions record, it would be Fitzgerald. The two icons are great friends, who also like to be competitive when they’re playing golf.

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In the 17 seasons he played as a Cardinal, he has given fans plenty of moments to remember him as one of the league’s greatest. In the 2008 postseason, he scored seven receiving touchdowns and covered 546 receiving yards in four games. In the 2015 postseason, he caught eight passes for 176 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

Perhaps why Larry Fitzgerald might not see him among the greats is that he never saw himself doing something out of the ordinary.

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“Every day he would make what we thought was a routine catch, but for anybody else it would’ve been miraculous,” former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner told ESPN in 2018. “We would see it every day in practice, and it would be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s why I threw it there.’ But that’s what became so incredible. I think anybody that does something incredible that becomes normal, it just speaks to how great they are, and that’s who Larry was.”

Even if the Arizona Cardinals icon prefers to celebrate the pioneers who came before him, the NFL community can’t forget what he has done for the sport. He’s received his due with an enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.