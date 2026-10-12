“Don’t Want to Mess Them Up”: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Shares Her Biggest Concern About Raising Her Kids

Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, shares how the biggest concern for her is not about providing her daughters with every possible luxury. Instead, she wants to make sure that their comfortable upbringing does not come at the cost of their humility and independence.

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During an appearance on The Squeeze podcast, Kylie opened up about her approach to parenting, explaining why she and Jason have no intention of giving their children everything simply because they can afford it. The couple, who have four daughters, have built a family life that keeps both professional success and a desire to keep their kids grounded in balance.

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“It’s things like that where, like, that’s an easy way to keep your kid humble. Like, have them ride up to school. Hopefully, the car starts in the morning. Yeah. But like that’s the kind of thing where like I didn’t grow up with the opportunity to get a new car when I turned 16. And Jason and I have no intention of making that possible for our kids.”

“So yeah, it’s things like that where, like, you’re trying to plan for the future, trying to be intentional about what’s happening now. Yeah. I don’t know. I’m big on having family help. Yeah. We have a nanny. She’s with us on weekdays only. And other than that, we have family. Like my nieces will come over and babysit. My mom and dad are around. So I just — I don’t know. I just don’t want to mess them up…we want our kids to grow up to be contributing members to society. We want them to be kind and funny and considerate individuals and humble.”

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Kylie believes that teaching her children the value of money begins with the everyday privilege they might otherwise take for granted. She explained that growing up without luxuries helped shape her perspective, and she wants her daughters to appreciate what they have.

Kylie Kelce has earlier spoken about growing up in a middle-class suburb of Philadelphia, where she had a relatively modest upbringing. Now, as she and her husband raise their children amid greater fame and financial comfort, questions about privilege have become part of the conversation around their parenting choices.

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Her comments showed a decision not to let financial success dictate how her children experience childhood. Jason enjoyed a celebrated NFL career before retiring in 2024, while his fame has continued through his media appearances and the success of the New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Travis Kelce.

With that financial security, they could give their daughters everything that many families cannot afford. However, Kylie believes that saying no to certain luxuries can be just as important as providing opportunities. The couple is more focused on helping their children understand that comfort is something to appreciate and not something to expect automatically.

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Kylie also spoke about the importance of creating a dependable support system while raising four young children. She acknowledges the importance of planning for the future while staying intentional about everyday parenting decisions.

Having a nanny during the week and depending on relatives for additional support allows her family to share responsibilities while keeping loved ones involved in their daughters’ lives.

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“First of all, we stay surrounded by family and friends, so we keep the people around us very close to us. Then, we make sure that anything that we’re doing that they feel supported by their family and friends and then also not really putting them in any places of privilege,” Kylie admitted during a 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle]. We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”

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At the end, Kylie’s only concern is whether her daughters will grow up with the right values. For the Kelces, raising grounded daughters means making thoughtful choices, setting boundaries, and making sure that financial privilege never replaces gratitude, responsibility, or family connection.