In February 2006, Bill Cowher finally got his ring in Detroit. Two decades later, Cowher is back in the Motor City conversation, this time talking about the man running the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell.

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During a recent sit-down for The NFL Today on CBS, Cowher shared how he really feels about Campbell.

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“I’d love to give thanks to you and what you represent. The journey that you’ve taken from a player to an assistant coach to climbing that ladder and landing here in Detroit, you embody what this place is all about. You speak about resiliency, that’s Dan Campbell.

“You speak about grit, that’s Dan Campbell. You think about passion, that’s Dan Campbell. Thank you for being you. You’re authentic, man. I don’t want you to ever change… As you keep your strive and pursuit for excellence is what’s made this country great. And you represent every element of that. Thank you for being you. And don’t you dare change.”

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Hearing Bill Cowher’s heartwarming words, Dan Campbell became overwhelmed with emotion, replying,

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“You know how much I respect you? It means a lot. Thank you, coach.”

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Bill Cowher is a former NFL linebacker turned coach who led the Pittsburgh Steelers (as the head coach) from 1992-2006, along with different roles for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.

Cowher later transitioned to a football analyst. When the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campbell as head coach in January 2021, he was serving as an analyst on CBS’s The NFL Today, which he had joined in 2007.

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Over the years, Bill Cowher has witnessed Dan Campbell’s growth.

After winning a Super Bowl ring with the New Orleans Saints in his final season as a player (2009), Campbell transitioned to the sidelines under Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano in 2010.

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Campbell earned a promotion to full-time tight ends coach a year later, developing Miami’s tight end room across five seasons till 2015. In the same year, following a 1–3 start and the firing of head coach Joe Philbin, Campbell was elevated to interim head coach.

He won his first two games and finished the season 5–7, though the Miami Dolphins ultimately hired Adam Gase. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell joined the New Orleans Saints as assistant head coach & tight ends coach in 2016.

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Campbell reunited with his former coach Sean Payton in New Orleans. Over five seasons, he helped guide one of the NFL’s most productive offenses, winning four consecutive NFC South titles while learning the intricacies of game management and head-coaching operations.

Then on January 20, 2021, the Detroit Lions hired Campbell to rebuild the franchise. Although Campbell recorded a 3–13–1 debut season, he engineered one of the NFL’s biggest turnarounds in the following seasons.

In 2022, the Detroit Lions ended their season with a 9–8 record. Continuing the momentum, they captured the franchise’s first division title since 1993, their first playoff wins since 1991, and reached the NFC Championship Game in 2023.

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Then, in 2024, Campbell guided Detroit to a franchise-best 15–2 regular season and the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in team history, followed by a mild decline in the 2025 season with a 9-8 record despite losing coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head-coaching jobs.