“Don’t You Do It”: Steelers Legend Pleads Aaron Donald Against Breaking Retirement for Rams

When Aaron Donald announced his retirement in 2024, opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks in the league breathed a sigh of relief as that decision ended one of the most terrorizing defensive careers in NFL history. However, with Donald’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams, trading for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, reports of AD eyeing a return to the NFL for one last ride are emerging. Now, to ensure this doesn’t happen, many players, including Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison, are pleading with the three-time DPOY not to come out of his retirement for the Rams.

“Aaron Charles Donald, keep your a** at home. Don’t come out of retirement now, you said you weren’t going, do it, don’t you do it? I don’t want you doing it,” Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe show. “If you come back, you’re letting these people control you. Don’t you let them manipulate you and control you into coming back? AD. Don’t forget how your body hurts after those games, AD.”

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James Harrison’s plea for Aaron Donald comes after the Rams sent linebacker Jared Verse and three draft picks to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Myles Garrett, and solidified themselves as the clear favorite for the Super Bowl. Hence, with the Rams building an Avengers-esque lineup with the reigning MVP and the defensive player who broke the NFL’s single-season record for the most sacks, speculation about Donald coming back started making rounds.

The rumors also gathered steam as Super Bowl LXI is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, bringing back memories of the 2021-22 season, where the Rams won the Lombardi Trophy at home with Donald leading the defense. Additionally, former NFL player and ESPN star Pat McAfee also revealed that he received a text message from Donald about the latter’s un-retirement.

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“It for sure got me thinking,” Donald wrote, according to McAfee. “35, removed two years ago, got to see if that fire can light back up.”

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Getty ANAHEIM, CA – FEBRUARY 14: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, (L-R) MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate their Super Bowl win in a parade down Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A. on February 14, 2022 at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Additionally, NFL insider Jordan Schultz also shared a text he received from the Rams legend, which revealed how he was “flirting with the idea” of coming back and described it as a “helluva opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year.”

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Further questions about Donald were raised at Garrett’s introductory press conference, where head coach Sean McVay was asked if he had any information about Donald’s potential return.

“Here’s what I would tell you, guys, overall, too: Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles,” McVay responded. “Talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust ’em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip.”

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While these reports and comments continue to make a strong case for an Aaron Donald reunion, former teammate Cooper Kupp is also trying to convince the 35-year-old to reconsider.

Cooper Kupp texts Aaron Donald, “You’re not allowed to unretire”

Seattle Seahawks wideout Cooper Kupp has urged the Rams legend to stay retired. Kupp knows that AD’s return will make winning a second consecutive Super Bowl even tougher, as the Rams and the Seahawks will face each other twice in the 2026 season as divisional rivals.

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Cooper Kupp shared his text to the future Hall of Famer during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I already texted him and told him he’s not allowed. So we’re good,” Kupp joked. “I texted Aaron and said, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ I left it at that, so we’re good. I’m not worried about it. I already nipped it in the bud. No one has to worry.”

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From James Harrison’s plea to Kupp’s lighthearted warning, NFL players are doing everything they can to keep Aaron Donald on the sidelines. Whether the three-time DPOY decides to come back or not remains to be seen.