Drastic Physical Change In NFL Legend Tom Brady’s 17-YO Son Grabs Attention as Buccaneers WR Can’t Grasp Reality

Tom Brady‘s post-retirement chapter tells a different story from his legendary football career. Life hit him hard off the field. With so many roles to juggle (Fox role, minority-owner role). But Brady found his anchor in what matters most. His three kids—Benjamin, Jack, and Vivian—became his new championship pursuit. “I love those little kiddos more than anything,” Brady told E! News with genuine emotion. “I love spending time with them. They’re the best part of every day of mine.” Wednesday’s sighting with son Jack suggests the apple doesn’t fall far, as the youngster appears destined for his father’s path.

Wednesday’s, Aug. 20, Instagram post captured Brady’s latest golf adventure with son Jack, complete with matching Nobull gear. “Everything still pretty much the same ’round here ⛳️ @nobull,” Brady captioned the father-son snapshot. The timing wasn’t coincidental—Brady’s business empire continues expanding through his strategic Nobull partnership. Last year, he merged his TB12 health company and Brady apparel brand with the training powerhouse, becoming their second-largest shareholder behind BodyArmor founder Mike Repole.

The Boston-based company, founded by former Reebok executives Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, now operates as Brady’s wellness vehicle. “I wanted to do something really big,” Repole explained about landing the legendary quarterback. With 100 employees across three countries, Nobull represents Brady’s post-football business ambitions perfectly.

Mike Evans couldn’t resist poking fun at the family photo, commenting: “is jack standing on something? Besides business lol.” The Tampa Bay receiver noticed what everyone saw—Jack appearing taller than his famous father despite Brady’s 6’4″ frame. Those Nobull sneakers might add some height, but Jack’s growth spurt is undeniable. Brady’s parenting philosophy centers on presence despite his packed schedule. Recent family trips to Europe and Japan prove his commitment goes beyond business ventures. “I got a lot of things that keep me busy, but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids,” Brady told PageSix. “All the parents out there know that it’s a challenge to be a good parent.” His honesty resonates with fathers everywhere juggling career demands and family time.

Jack’s 17th birthday celebration showcased Brady’s softer side perfectly. The Instagram tribute overflowed with paternal pride: “Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man.” Those words reveal Brady’s greatest victory—raising three incredible kids while building his post-NFL legacy through golf, business, and unconditional love.

But Brady’s versatility now extends far beyond the gridiron into the world of cultural curation. From Super Bowl rings to Elvis suits… Tom Brady’s new Las Vegas Museum proves the GOAT’s championship mentality conquers every field he enters.

Tom Brady transforms Vegas with Hall of Excellence Museum

For once, TB’s latest venture is not tied to sportsbooks or high-stakes poker tables. Alongside Jim Gray and Frann Vettor-Gray, the GOAT opened the Hall of Excellence inside the Fontainebleau Resort in June 2025—a museum-meets-cultural shrine that redefines how greatness is displayed. Forget dusty glass cases. Here, the Vince Lombardi Trophy shares space with the Heisman, Olympic Gold Medals, the Claret Jug, and even the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy. It’s a visual statement that achievement isn’t just about one sport, it’s about leaving a mark that transcends the field.

But Brady made sure this wasn’t just a sterile hall of hardware. His seven Super Bowl rings sit in a striking seven-sided display, each framed by its own championship story. A nearby wall leans personal—his Michigan letterman jacket, his Orange Bowl ring, and the infamous draft card that branded him pick No. 199. That scrap of paper, tucked behind glass, might be the most powerful artifact in the building. It captures Brady’s journey from overlooked sixth-rounder to football’s ultimate symbol of immortality.

General admission runs $35, with discounts making it even more accessible… $20 for kids ages 5–15. $30 for seniors and military with valid ID. Plus a buy-one-get-one offer for Nevada residents through September 30, 2025. But the value stretches well beyond the ticket price. Brady isn’t chasing profit margins; he’s curating lessons in grit and perseverance. The Hall of Excellence proves that greatness isn’t confined to trophies or rings. It’s about setbacks turned into triumphs, legends forged through adversity, and the inspiration to spark visitors into chasing their own impossible dreams.