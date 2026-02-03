Drew Brees Responds to Sam Darnold’s Strong Statement Before Super Bowl LX

Essentials Inside The Story Sam Darnold speaks on Drew Brees ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Brees’ career numbers resurface as the moment sharpens.

Defensive standard tied to preparation enters the conversation.

Ahead of the biggest game of his career, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has received some words of motivation and praise from one of his idols. In a recent press conference en route to Super Bowl LX, Darnold was asked about his opinion of Drew Brees and his Hall of Fame candidacy. Responding to which he had a praiseful comment highlighting the New Orleans Saints legend’s incredible talent and ability.

As the clip of this answer has since gone viral, it prompted Brees to thank Darnold for his words and send him a positive message ahead of the Big Game.

“Appreciate that, Sam! Keep slinging it!” Drew Brees wrote on X.

Coming back to Darnold’s comment, the Seattle QB1 raved about how Drew Brees was able to mold his game as per the changing landscape of the league before sharing an anecdote about Carolina Panthers icon Luke Kuechly and his take on the Saints star.

“Luke always talked about Drew being the toughest quarterback he ever played against,” Darnold said. “Because of just how much he felt like Drew was in control, and he knew exactly what they were doing as a defense. And you know, there’s so much respect I have for Drew Brees.”

These comments by Sam Darnold are a testament to the legend of Drew Brees, who is on the verge of being immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a stellar 20-year career. In this two-decade-long run, Brees established himself as one of the greatest signal-callers in league history as he totaled 80,358 passing yards (second in NFL history), 571 passing touchdowns (second), 7,142 completions (first), 172 wins (fourth), and completed 67.7 percent of his passes (third).

Alongside these astronomical numbers, Brees was the MVP in New Orleans’ Super Bowl XLIV (2009 season) win and also took home seven division titles, including four consecutive from 2017 to 2020. With these historic accomplishments, Brees is eligible to be a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026, his first year of eligibility.

As Drew Brees now reaps the rewards of his hard work and dedication that led to his incredible career, Sam Darnold hopes for the same as he gears up for the toughest challenge of his career. However, this path to the Super Bowl hasn’t been easy for Darnold, who had to battle through a lot of adversity, including being a journeyman gunslinger with various teams before landing with the Seahawks ahead of this season.

Reflecting on this incredible journey, the Seahawks QB1 made a poignant statement about his career so far.

Sam Darnold looks back on tumultuous journey to the Super Bowl

Sam Darnold’s NFL journey has taken him across the league, as he was drafted third overall by the New York Jets in 2018 and then traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. After short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, he landed in Seattle on a three-year, $100.5 million deal.

This move changed everything for him as he led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2015, as he put up 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns in 17 games, while winning the NFC West and the conference title.

Reflecting on this journey, Sam Darnold made a poignant statement in the recent press conference ahead of Super Bowl LX.

“I think you have to embrace failure and learn from your mistakes,” Darnold said. “Learning from my mistakes early in my career has gotten me to this point. Every time you fail, or you might lose a game, or you might not do exactly what you want to do on every single play, you learn from that. If you learn from that, you can look ahead to better things.”

Now, Darnold and the Seattle fans will hope this journey culminates with a Lombardi Trophy victory and cements his legacy as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.