Eagles Coach’s Wife Issued Stark Warning to Kylie When She Started Dating Jason Kelce

The Philadelphia Eagles are a lucky team in the sense that they have the same key people in important roles. Offensive line coach & run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland has been with them for 12 seasons now. He treats his offensive linemen as family. But his wife, Allison Stoutland, went above and beyond all expectations (or shall we say boundaries) when it came to their star Jason Kelce.

When the Super Bowl winner started dating Kylie, Allison Stoutland was worried things might go wrong. He was the Eagles’ star center. She considered Jason like her own son and always wanted to make sure Kylie treated him right. So, she decided to talk to her directly.

“I felt it was my responsibility to tell her I was watching her, and that if she did anything wrong, I’d find her and I’d f–k her up,” she revealed later. That one talk set the tone for their relationship.

Kylie understood that Allison wasn’t being rude, she was being protective of Jason Kelce. Over time, Allison and Kylie became close, and Allison treated her like family.

Allison Stoutland and Jeff have been happily married for over 30 years. She was more than a supporter for Jeff, she took care of his players like they were her own sons. The team calls her, ‘Mama Stout.’ “She loves all the guys like her own kids,” Jason Kelce once said. Jason also receives a lot of support from his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce also got advice from Kylie Kelce to avoid fines

Over the years, Kylie Kelce learned from Allison and became the protector of her NFL husband, Jason Kelce. As the center fought battles in the trenches, Kylie quietly made sure he didn’t lose money to the NFL’s fine system. During the October 23 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie shared the simple advice she gave her husband to stay out of trouble.

“What I did often remind him, if a fight broke out, he better keep all ten of his piggy toes on the outside of that field,” Kylie said.

She explained that even stepping onto the field during a brawl, even to break it up, could cost a player thousands of dollars. Kylie wasn’t joking. Her rule wasn’t about avoiding injuries, it was about keeping their money safe. Her pep talk to Jason was simple.

“Hey, doesn’t involve you. You keep your a– where it is. Don’t do it,” she explained.

She laughed, saying she doubted Jason would have played peacemaker anyway. Jason has always played with fire and emotion. But thanks to Kylie and Allison, he always had someone to calm his aggression down.