“He Wants to Baptize Me”: Eagles Legend Reveals His Terrifying Fear of Reggie White

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham joined former offensive coordinator Jon Gruden on The Gruden Family Football Show to discuss Cunningham’s Monday Night Football history in 1998. He also opened up about playing against longtime teammate, the late Reggie White, and having no desire to be hit by the legendary pass rusher.

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Going into the October 5 game that season, Cunningham was starting for the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings following an injury to quarterback Brad Johnson. He faced the Green Bay Packers’ defensive end Reggie White, an ordained minister known as “The Minister of Defense.” White played with Cunningham at Philly between 1985 and 1992, but left in free agency in 1993.

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Gruden asked Cunningham on the show what he remembered from that night. Cunningham replied:

“Well, the previous Monday we started watching video, and I already knew who was on the team, and there was this guy, No. 92, he might have been 91 ’cause he would switch his numbers up every once in a while, and I said, ‘I know that guy, and he wants to baptize me.’ I’ve already been baptized, so I can’t go through another baptism. I’m already saved. So I said, ‘I can’t act as though he’s my friend,'” Cunningham said on The Gruden Family Football Show.

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“So the late Reggie White, I was not going to let him touch me, because I had seen him many times slam Phil Simms on his shoulder, [Jeff] Hostetler, White—all the quarterbacks, slamming them on their shoulders. And I was just [having] nightmares, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Everybody else could tackle me, but Reggie cannot tackle me.'”

Cunningham’s fear stemmed from what he watched White do in Philadelphia. Over his 8-season stint with the Eagles (1985-1992), White had accumulated a record 124 sacks for the franchise. In 1987 alone, he had 21 sacks in just 12 games. Playing in Buddy Ryan’s high-pressure 46 defense, White used his famous hump move to knock his blockers off and hit passers.

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He told Gruden that White had bloodshot eyes because he was so focused. Although Cunningham knew White had no intention of hurting anyone, he said no one wants to be hit by someone who feels like 350 lbs and can run a 4.7-second 40-yard dash (Early in his career, he ran a 4.65).

Instead, Cunningham had faith in Minnesota’s protection and wide receivers. Cris Carter, who called him Dog, told him to just chuck it up so he could catch it. Randy Moss also told Cash to chuck it up. Cunningham told Carter he was done running and could chuck it.

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The strategy paid off as Minnesota beat Green Bay 37-24 in the pouring rain. Cunningham completed 20/32 passes for 442 yards, 4 TDs and 0 interceptions. He found Moss 5 times for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns. Green Bay couldn’t register any sacks, and the Vikings ended the Packers’ 25-game-regular season home winning streak.

The interview also revisited Cunningham’s 1995 exit from Philadelphia after Gruden became offensive coordinator and installed the West Coast offense. However, Cunningham told Gruden he had no resentment towards how things ended in Philly. He said God used Gruden to get him out of the city and helped him lose his ego. After retiring from football, Cunningham became the founding and senior pastor of Remnant Ministries Church International in Las Vegas with his wife, Felicity.

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He told the audience that his church in Las Vegas has around 800-1000 people attending each week. His ministry has also helped during crises in the area. After the mass shooting in October 2017 in Las Vegas, his church mobilised to help those affected.

Reggie White’s faith had a big impact on his Eagles teammates. He was ordained at age 17 after saying at 12 years old that he wanted to play football and preach. He would often talk about his beliefs in the locker room in Philly. This included safety Andre Waters. After White’s sad demise in December 2004, Randall Cunningham said White was “hungry and thirsty for truth in his life.”