“It’s Not a Stigma”: Russell Wilson & Bill Cowher Take Strong Stand on Mental Health After Eagles Legend’s Retirement

For years, NFL players have been expected to push through pain and keep going. But Lane Johnson’s decision to step away from football has brought attention to a different struggle, one that can be harder to recognize and discuss openly: mental health.

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Bill Cowher and Russell Wilson addressed that issue on NFL on CBS Sports as they reacted to Johnson’s retirement. Both backed the Philadelphia Eagles legend’s decision and stressed that seeking help should never be something an athlete feels ashamed of.

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“I applaud his transparency; Good for him for doing so because so many times we put a stigma on that. It’s not a stigma to talk about trying to deal with mental health,” Cowher said on Sunday. “There are clinicians in every NFL building that you go into, so seeking that is not a problem.”

“I think the better you are, the harder it is to walk away,” Cowher said.

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The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach also pointed to how difficult it can be for an elite player to know when to walk away. Cowher turned to Wilson, his colleague on the CBS pregame show, and asked about his own experience of weighing what comes next after years in the NFL.

Wilson understood the challenge. After spending 14 seasons in the NFL, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback knows what it means to build a career around football and then face questions about the next stage of life.

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“It’s the hardest decision in life when you’ve been on the mountaintop for a long period of time,” Wilson said. “And I think Lane has been on the mountaintop as an all-time pro at his position, but also in the National Football League, winning Super Bowls.”

Wilson also stressed that family and loved ones should remain central to such a decision. He said Johnson had made the right choice for himself and highlighted the need to think about mental wellness, not just mental health.

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“The mental health thing is so important. I always think about mental wellness, too. It’s not just about mental health. It already sounds like we’re already sick. I think about mental wellness and how make sure we do things well,” Wilson said.

Johnson announced his retirement on October 6 after 14 seasons, all with Philadelphia. The 36-year-old had hoped to play one more year, but said his personal and family priorities had changed.

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“Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health,” Johnson wrote in his retirement statement.

His decision drew widespread support from former teammates and people around the league, but it also sparked controversy. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith questioned the timing of Johnson’s retirement on First Take, making comments that were widely criticized for appearing to trivialize the mental health concerns Johnson had cited.

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Smith later apologized on the show, admitting that he was wrong and had made light of the issue. He said he had intended to criticize the Eagles’ situation, not Johnson’s decision, but acknowledged that his remarks had not made that distinction clear.

Cowher and Wilson also made it clear that athletes should not have to justify seeking help. Players should be able to speak openly about their struggles without facing criticism for putting their health first.

Johnson retires with an impressive resume. He won two Super Bowls with Philadelphia, made six Pro Bowls, and earned two first-team All-Pro selections. He has also spoken publicly about his mental health struggles, using his own experiences to raise awareness.

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Johnson’s playing days are over, but the message from Cowher and Wilson applies well beyond football. After years of competing at the highest level, looking after one’s health can be just as personal a decision as playing through the pain.