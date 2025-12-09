Eagles Legend Beats Michael Vick to Bag 2025 HBCU Coach Of The Year Award

Essentials Inside The Story DeSean Jackson won the prestigious HBCU Coach of the Year award in his first year

Jackson led the Delaware State Hornets to an 8-4 record

DSU’s successful season ended with a 17-28 loss to South Carolina State

Two NFL legends and former Philadelphia Eagles teammates faced each other twice in the HBCU football, and the winner of both battles wasn’t Michael Vick. DSU’s Hornets broke a long-standing slump, finishing with an 8-4 record, their best since 2007. And leading the charge was a head coach determined to change the program’s trajectory in his very first year.

DeSean Jackson, the former Eagles receiver, didn’t just lead the Hornets to an impressive season; he also claimed the prestigious 2025 HBCU Coach of the Year award. He won it over other distinguished coaches, including his old teammate Vick, who coaches Norfolk State University.

The Jackson-Vick connection runs deep, rooted in their shared NFL history. They played side by side in Philadelphia from 2009 to 2013. Their transition into coaching at rival HBCU programs set the stage for a storyline: teammates turned head-to-head mentors.

Before stepping into the role of Delaware State’s head coach, Jackson served as an offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. His return to collegiate football was marked by enthusiasm and clear vision.

At his formal introduction in January at DSU, Jackson outlined his commitment to both athletic and academic excellence. Tony Tucker, DSU’s Athletics Director, praised Jackson as the “perfect fit” for the institution.

“DeSean Jackson is a perfect fit for our institution – incredibly competitive, optimistic about the prospects for our collective future, and focused on the fundamentals of the institution: STUDENTS FIRST,” said Tucker.

But the story doesn’t end with the Coach of the Year award. The season also featured a memorable contest between the two former Eagles: Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets versus Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans.

How Michael Vick reflected on facing DeSean Jackson

In late October, at the very ground where they once lit up the NFL (Lincoln Financial Field), the Hornets edged out the Spartans, winning 27-20. It was a duel filled with intensity but underscored by mutual respect. The venue added an emotional layer to the matchup, drawing a crowd that appreciated the history these two shared.

“I never thought I’d look across the field and watch him coach,” Vick said about Jackson. “I know vice versa for him. It was just a really cool moment, a surreal moment. You just never know what life is going to put in front of you.”

Jackson, too, expressed his appreciation for the moment.

“It’s huge. To be able to play at Lincoln Financial Field, where me and Coach Vick made a lot of memories together and created a lot of fans, we’re all appreciative of the opportunity,” said Jackson.

The season ended with the Hornets falling to South Carolina State, losing 17-28 in the MEAC Championship. While the loss was tough, the team’s growth this year under Coach Jackson has set the stage for brighter days ahead.