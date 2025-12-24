Eagles Legend Donovan McNabb Unhappy With Offense, Raises Concern Over Jalen Hurts

Essentials Inside The Story The Eagles currently rank 23rd in passing yards

The Eagles have fallen to 15th in the league in rushing

Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage has dipped to 65.8%, down from over 68% last year

The reigning Super Bowl champions are ready to face the postseason challenges once again in a few weeks. But the chatter around their offense is increasing with every game, casting a shadow on Jalen Hurts and company. Now, Eagles legend Donovan McNabb has joined the club to raise his concerns.

“We just did what we need to do to win. Nothing was spectacular. We had some big explosive runs in the running game with Saquon [Barkley] and our running back committee. But as far as our passing game was concerned, we did just enough to win,” said McNabb on sports radio 94 WIP about Philly’s o-line against the Commanders.

Against the Commanders, the Eagles struggled in the first half, trailing 10-7. But after halftime, Philly’s rush game took over. Saquon Barkley ran 21 times for 132 yards and one touchdown. In total, Philly rushed for 207 yards and covered the field in passes for 178 passing yards.

This statistical drop isn’t surprising, as the Eagles’ offense has been merely average this season, a significant step down from their previous dominance. In passing yards, the offense ranks 23rd, while in rushing, they are 15th in the league. Just last season, they were 29th in passing but second in rushing. The offensive line under offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has lost all its spark.

That win over the Commanders was more about Washington’s defense, sitting almost dead last at 31st in the league in total yards allowed. Philly’s offense doesn’t look like the offense that ranked 8th in total yards just last season. And with heavy criticism coming towards the offense, Hurts is also facing the heat of it.

Donovan McNabb calls out the Eagles’ offense and Jalen Hurts

Hurts, who was drafted as a dual-threat quarterback, has seen his key numbers drop this season while his sacks and turnovers have climbed. And McNabb pointed that out without naming the quarterback.

“I expect us to be a little bit more explosive. But it is what it is at this particular point. Just kind of accept the fact that we’re just not an explosive offense in the passing game. We’re methodical. It’s moving a team. Obviously, didn’t turn the football over. But more importantly, I think for this football team, if we can continue to stay this way and be valid and our defense puts us on a short field, we’ll have a great opportunity to continue to move on,” McNabb added on 94 WIP.

The 27-year-old quarterback has just 400+ yard games this season, with analysts noting Hurts isn’t scrambling or extending plays like before. Patullo’s coaching style leans more towards being pass-heavy due to his background. Even though they tried to change that in Week 16 a bit with a rush-heavy game, Hurts’ pass completion rate has also reduced to just 65.8% from over 68% last season.

Still, the Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni have decided to stick with Patullo for now. But if things keep rolling like this, expect a lot of seats to catch fire this offseason.