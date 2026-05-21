Eli Manning Honors Special Giants Fan Who Tragically Passed Away at Just 11

Eli Manning has a long history of making philanthropic gestures. for his extensive community work. He is widely known for using his platform to support causes that help children and families facing serious challenges. Most recently, Manning honored the memory of a devoted New York Giants fan who tragically passed away at just 11 years old a decade ago.

“Today, I’m wearing red sneakers in honor of Oakley Debbs, an 11-year-old boy who loved Giants football and tragically passed away from his nut allergy,” Eli Manning shared on X. “Oakley loved his red sneakers, and now they’ve become a worldwide symbol for food allergy awareness. Join me in posting a photo or video on social media to help spread awareness about food allergies. #internationalredsneakersday”

In 2016, Oakley Debbs tragically passed away after accidentally consuming cake that contained nut resin, which led to a severe allergic reaction, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

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After eating the cake, Oakley spotted a small blister on his lip, which appeared to be cured by Benadryl. However, he began throwing up and went into anaphylactic shock, suffering seizures and cardiac arrest for close to 90 minutes. The family tried using an EpiPen three times, but it didn’t help.

“He was running through the house, and there was a coffee cake that had been left out on the table,” Debbs’ mother told Fox 4 News. “No one had put it away; it was a bit haphazard. The kids just grabbed that as something to eat. And Oakley grabbed it. And he ate it.”

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And as he was being rushed to the hospital, he suffered severe brain damage and passed away in his father’s arms.

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In the years since, his parents, Merrill and Robert Debbs, have continued to honor his memory through “Red Sneakers for Oakley.” Manning joined the effort on social media to help raise awareness and continue advocating for Oakley’s cause. The tribute carried extra meaning, as Oakley was a devoted New York Giants fan. It’s the same franchise Manning proudly represented throughout his entire 16-year NFL career.

The red sneakers played a significant role in Oakley’s life, as he would wear them every day and in all his sporting pursuits. Furthermore, he also wore them the day he passed away.

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Supporting this valiant cause, Eli Manning has emerged as one of the biggest advocates for the Red Sneakers for Oakley Foundation. The former Giants quarterback even took a moment last year to raise awareness about the dangers of nut allergies, which could lead to life-threatening situations.

In the past as well, Eli has helped raise over $4 million for pediatric cancer research. He even launched “Eli’s Challenge ,” where he matches grassroots community donations up to $200,000 annually. He and his wife founded these clinics in Mississippi in 2007, raising nearly $3 million to provide specialized care for children in the region.

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He famously said, “I’m not doing it for show,” emphasizing that he uses his celebrity to touch individuals who truly need the help.

Fans join Eli Manning’s pursuit to raise awareness about food allergies

With a staggering 32 million Americans dealing with food allergies, Eli Manning‘s supporters joined hands to raise awareness about the Red Sneakers for Oakley Foundation on social media. As Manning posted his annual message for Oakley Debbs with a pair of red shoes, several other fans replied to this post with pictures of themselves wearing similar sneakers.

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“I know you went to Ole Miss, but hopefully you don’t mind Crimson sneakers,” one fan shared while rekindling the iconic rivalry between Ole Miss and Alabama. While another fan shared a keychain from the foundation, “Thank you for this.” I have my red Oakley keychain for my kids. ❤️”

Similarly, one supporter decided to show his support by promising to wear a red t-shirt. “I sure will, Eli!!!! I have a red Coca-Cola shirt, and I will post a photo on social media and use the hashtag to help spread awareness. I’m so sorry about young Oakley; he sounds like just such a sweet boy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

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Fans also expressed gratitude towards Eli Manning for taking the initiative and putting in efforts for this foundation.

“Always a standup guy, Eli—that’s why in my lifetime nobody surpasses you as the Giants legend,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Thank you so much for doing this. As a mom of 2 adult children dealing with food allergies since childhood, we appreciate you spreading awareness.”

Eli Manning has once again shown why he is more than just a football legend. By honoring Oakley Debbs and supporting the Red Sneakers for Oakley Foundation, he continues his efforts to bring attention to a cause that affects millions of Americans.