Eli Manning Reveals He Has a Plan “Worked Out” if Son Decides to Play for Cowboys

Eli Manning spent 16 seasons as the New York Giants’ quarterback in the NFC East. The idea of his son wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey – his divisional rival – would break the unspoken code of that division. But the 2x Super Bowl champ has a plan for that.

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The conversation came on Youth.Inc, where Manning and Greg Olsen discussed Brand Velocity Group’s (Manning’s private equity firm) acquisition of RCX Sports, the operator behind NFL Flag football leagues nationwide. RCX handles uniforms, referees, and field logistics for local leagues. They also give the kids Pro-League Uniform Kits that contain club-branded jerseys that the leagues can choose for themselves. When Olsen asked what happens if Manning’s youngest son ends up in a Cowboys uniform, Manning shut it down immediately.

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“We kind of got that worked out,” Manning said. “I have a little pull, even more pull now. But in the local area, they do see Manning. They’re not going to put him in an Eagles uniform. So, he’s been doing this for three years. He’s been on the Giants every year.”

Manning built his legacy going up against the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Washington Commanders. He’s the 2x Super Bowl MVP who spent his entire career in New York. That legacy makes the NFC East a family brand. His son wearing a rival’s colors isn’t just unlikely – it undermines the identity Manning built over 16 seasons.

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 31: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins on December 31, 2017, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA DEC 31 Redskins at Giants PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1231170409

As for RCX Sports itself, since they took over NFL Flag in 2019, participation has jumped from roughly 200,000 kids to more than a million today. RCX works with the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB to keep entry prices down, making everything more accessible, offering the same standardized experience to all the kids nationwide.

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“You need resources to help these dad coaches, especially flag football. It’s kind of a new sport for a lot of dads,” Manning added. “They might have played tackle football or played football in high school, but now, this is a little different, and they’re six years old, and what are the plays and what can a six-year-old do versus what can a 10-year-old do, and just ideas, concepts to enhance the experience of all these kids, whether it’s some suggestions or videos to watch on plays.

“So through the platform, just to make sure everything is enhanced and you have all your resources… It’s great for the parents and great for the kids.”

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Now, Eli Manning’s youngest, Charles Elisha Manning, has played NFL Flag football for three years in a Giants jersey. He’s at the exact age where kids start picking favorite players and teams. The platform RCX built lets him wear the same team colors his father wore for 16 seasons, in the same league structure that runs in Charlotte, New Jersey, and California.

Manning’s “worked out” plan isn’t a contract clause. It’s the pull that a two-time Super Bowl MVP with national visibility has in his own community. RCX gives him the infrastructure to ensure his son keeps getting the Giants colors, and the Manning name does the rest.