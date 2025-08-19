Eli Manning Sends Strong Warning to Jaxson Dart as Giants QB Wins Over Locker Room

The New York Giants’ rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, has been turning heads during preseason action, earning praise from teammates and analysts alike. Wide receiver Zach Pascal didn’t hold back his admiration when speaking to the New York Daily News. “I ain’t gonna lie: He’s talented. He’s talented as (expletive),” Pascal declared about the promising rookie. With Dart solidifying his position within the team, former Giants legend Eli Manning stepped forward to offer the young quarterback his veteran-style suggestions.

Eli Manning stepped into the spotlight Tuesday during his appearance on NFL on NBC’s Mike Florio show, delivering crucial advice to Giants rookie Jaxson Dart. Manning’s guidance came at the perfect time, as what initially appeared to be a brewing quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Dart has been definitively settled by head coach Brian Daboll.

The Wilson-Dart dynamic has created an intriguing mentorship opportunity that Manning believes Dart must capitalize on. “I think, you know, it’s a great opportunity for him to sit, you know, to sit, obviously, and watch Russell Wilson and just how he prepares, how he goes through training camp, how he comes prepared every day for practice. But also as you get into the season of just, hey, how the game plan’s changing,” Manning explained. This advice carries extra weight considering Wilson’s veteran status and proven track record, while Dart represents the organization’s long-term vision at quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants-Eli Manning Retirement press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Jan 24, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports, 24.01.2020 12:10:53, 13949947, NPStrans, New York Giants, NFL, TopPic, Quest Diagnostics Training Center, Eli Manning PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDaniellexParhizkaranx 13949947

AD

Wilson currently maintains firm control of the Giants’ offense, directing every play and setting the tone for the team’s approach. However, the organization has made it clear they view Dart as the future cornerstone of the franchise — a young talent they expect to build around in the coming years. This creates a fascinating contrast in playing styles that could ultimately shape the team’s identity moving forward. Manning understands this delicate balance between present needs and future planning.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal has witnessed both quarterbacks in action and has become one of Dart’s biggest advocates. “Dart has the swag you want to see in a QB that gives confidence to the whole offense,” Pascal said. “When you see him make a throw or get excited and make a run, he has that energy and excitement that trickles throughout the whole offense to make us believe in him.” That endorsement demonstrates how Dart has already begun establishing his presence despite Wilson’s starting role.

Manning’s strongest warning addressed the harsh realities of playing quarterback in New York, regardless of whether you’re the starter or backup. “You got to have those bold shoulders to, to take the blame when things go bad and then dish out the credit when things are going good. And so I think it’s that opportunity,” Manning stated, emphasizing how quickly New York media can turn on struggling quarterbacks. Manning’s veteran insights provide Dart with essential guidance for learning from Wilson while preparing for the intense scrutiny that defines Giants quarterbacks. Dart’s magnetic presence is turning heads in the locker room—could it be enough to push the Giants into a bold move with Russell Wilson?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaxson Dart emerges as the Giants’ breakout star amid quarterback uncertainty

Jaxson Dart has officially become the Giants’ most compelling storyline, transforming from an unknown rookie to a locker room favorite in just two preseason games. The former Ole Miss standout isn’t just impressing coaches and fans — he’s winning over teammates who see something special in his approach to the position. Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor watched Dart’s college career with genuine curiosity and hasn’t been disappointed by what he’s witnessed in New York. “I was kind of intrigued by Dart when he was at Ole Miss,” Eluemunor explained Monday. “I wanted to see what he could do. He had like a certain aura about him. It kind of made me want to watch him play, and the games I did see him play, it was just phenomenal reps.” That aura has translated seamlessly to the professional level.

via Imago Credit: IMAGO

Dart’s toughness particularly resonates with his offensive line. “He’s a tough guy. Sometimes he has to take hits when he’s running downfield, but he gets back up and gets all hyped up, and as an offensive lineman, you build off that when you see your quarterback running downfield, taking a hit, and getting back up, acting like it wasn’t really anything — when you know he probably felt it,” Eluemunor continued. The numbers back up the hype. Against the Jets, Dart completed 14-of-16 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown while adding a rushing score. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted his combined 26-of-35 performance for 291 yards and two touchdowns across two exhibitions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite Brian Daboll’s repeated insistence that Russell Wilson remains the Week 1 starter, NFL insider Albert Breer suggests Dart “is shortening the leash on Wilson, should the veteran struggle when the season gets going.” Dart’s rapid ascension creates a genuine quarterback controversy, potentially forcing the Giants’ hand if Wilson stumbles early against Washington and Dallas.