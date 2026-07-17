“Embarrassing, Sad, Pathetic”: Bill Belichick Accused of Letting Bitterness Over NFL Rejection Ruin His Legacy

Bill Belichick spent 29 seasons as a head coach in the NFL. And few coaches have arguably built a resume as untouchable as Belichick’s. But according to veteran analyst Paul Finebaum, the New England Patriots icon is now risking that hard-earned legacy by continuing his coaching career and aligning himself with losses.

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“I think his college future and no one’s taking away his six Super Bowls, but ending like he is going to end is really embarrassing, sad, and in many ways pathetic because this didn’t have to happen. He only took this job because he was bitter that he couldn’t get an NFL job,” said Finebaum on ESPN’s Get Up. “He chose the wrong place. He has tried to use the magic of yesteryear, and it simply hasn’t worked.

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“And I’ll break it to everyone who is curious how many games they’re going to win this year. Their over and under in Vegas is four and a half. Five wins would be considered a success. And that would mean another embarrassment. And yes, Heather is right. He won’t get fired, but he should seriously consider retirement.”

Bill Belichick was moving around the league as an assistant coach since 1975. However, in 1991, the Cleveland Browns hired him as the head coach. But after an underwhelming record of 37–45, Belichick moved back to assistant roles and joined the New England Patriots in 1996. Then again, in the 2000 season, Belichick received a second opportunity.

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The Patriots offered him the head coach role. And that marked the start of a legendary coaching career. Belichick spent a 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots (2000–2023), where he engineered one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history.

Starting with six Super Bowl triumphs (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII), which is the most by a head coach in NFL history, and nine AFC championship wins while also clinching 17 AFC East division titles, Belichick stood at the wheelhouse to steer the Patriots’ ship. Amid that, he also won three NFL Coach of the Year titles in 2003, 2007, and 2010.

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However, in January 2024, Bill Belichick officially left the NFL after parting ways with the New England Patriots. Although Belichick reportedly interviewed for open NFL head coaching positions with the Atlanta Falcons, when those opportunities did not materialize, he shifted to media work for the 2024 season.

But in late 2024, Belichick walked away from professional football entirely to accept a 5-year contract as the head coach for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the college ranks. And according to Paul Finebaum, the legendary NFL coach may have tainted his legacy with this move because his stint as an NCAA coach hasn’t reflected his achievements.

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As things stand, Belichick wrapped up his debut 2025 season with the Tar Heels with a 4–8 overall record.