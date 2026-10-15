Emmitt Smith Slams Cowboys’ Defense for ‘Giving Up Points’; Defends Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys‘ struggles have once again put quarterback Dak Prescott under the spotlight, but franchise legend Emmitt Smith believes that the quarterback is being held responsible for problems that are not under his control. Smith took a surprise twist to back Prescott, pointing out the lack of better options across the league.

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“I think he’s better than your Jets’ quarterback right now [Geno Smith]!” Smith told Variety. “Who else are you going to put there? No one. Everyone else is already occupied. He’s the best we’ve got, and he’s the best opportunity we have to win. He’s putting up 30 points! And then our defense is giving up 30 points. So, what are we talking about? The glass is half full, and we’re asking Dak to fill the rest of it.”

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Smith’s defended Prescott because he evaluated both sides of the football before blaming. According to him, an offense capable of producing 27.6 points per game, to be exact, and ranking 7th in the league gives Dallas a strong chance to compete.

However, when the defense allows a comparable number of points, the QB’s contributions can become overshadowed by the team’s inability to close games. Prescott has faced scrutiny for his performance, especially when the Cowboys fell short of expectations.

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Through five games, Dallas has surrendered 27.2 points per game. The defense has also allowed 395.4 yards per game, ranking 31st in the NFL. The defense has also managed just five sacks through five games.

As the team’s starting QB and one of its important players, he naturally attracts attention when results do not match the franchise’s goals. Yet Smith believes the criticism needs to consider the circumstances around those performances.

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“Oh, I know he is [getting too much c–p]! But he’s going to get all the credit when they win. I mean, he did not look good the other night [against the Buccaneers], but nobody looked good. And the Cowboys went to Brazil! They went to Brazil, then came back to play the Texans in a very emotional game, spent all of their energy, and then played on a Thursday,” Smith added.

The comparison with Geno Smith also shows Smith’s confidence in Dallas’ quarterback. Smith views him as the team’s best available opportunity to win. The priority should be to improve the supporting cast and address the defensive fallbacks instead of questioning the quarterback.

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The situation was evident during Dallas’ 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and its 34-30 victory over the Houston Texans. Even though the Cowboys scored 30 or more points in both games, they needed offensive production to stay competitive. Their 24-16 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exposed the defensive issues.

Tampa Bay totaled 419 total yards, including 241 rushing yards against Dallas. Meanwhile, Prescott has recorded 1,381 passing yards and nine TD passes across the first five games.

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The Cowboys have brought in veteran coach Mike Pettine as senior defensive assistant to help address the defenders’ struggles. The move shows the urgency around the defense that has continued to give up yardage and points.

But now the QB must limit turnovers, and Dallas also needs improved tackling, stronger run defense, and more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Cowboys’ chances of turning their season around depend on their defense. As Smith suggested, asking Prescott to do more will only go so far if the other side of the ball continues to give opponents opportunities to win.