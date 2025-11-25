Who Is Emmitt Smith’s Wife, Patricia? All About Cowboys Legend’s Partner Honored by Trumpet Foundation

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith may be the NFL’s all-time rushing king, but off the field, he slows down for what matters most: family. And at the center of that family is his wife, Patricia Southall. But who is the woman who helped build a family and home for the three-time Super Bowl champion? Let’s take a closer look.

Who is Emmitt Smith’s wife?

Many people know Patricia Southall as Emmitt Smith’s wife, but her story stretches far beyond that title. Born on December 17, 1970, Patricia “Pat” Annette Southhall Smith grew up in Virginia and graduated from Western Branch High School before heading to James Madison University to study journalism.

In 1993, she became Miss Virginia USA, breaking barriers as the first African American woman to win the title. A year later, she finished as first runner-up at Miss USA. Pretty impressive, right? From that moment on, Pat built a path of her own as an entrepreneur, author, activist, and humanitarian.

What is Patricia Southall’s height and age?

Pat stands 165 cm tall and, born in 1970, she is now 54 years old. Over the years, she has talked openly about her Christian faith. It has shaped much of her work, from her nonprofit projects to her public speaking. Becoming a minister, her life’s purpose has gone beyond pageants or fame.

How did Emmitt Smith and Patricia Southall meet?

Emmitt Smith and Patricia Southall first crossed paths in 1998. At that time, both of them already had children from previous relationships. But they connected quickly, and after three years of dating, they married on April 22, 2000. Their relationship seemed unbreakable to fans watching from afar. But as we all know, every relationship comes with challenges.

What is Emmitt Smith and Patricia Southall’s relationship timeline?

Emmitt and Pat stayed married for around two decades. That alone says a lot about their relationship. But even long marriages sometimes reach difficult crossroads, and that happened with the couple in 2020. Five years ago, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement, stressing that their commitment to co-parenting would remain strong.

But ever since their separation, what has stood out is how respectful Emmitt and Pat have stayed through it all. They never turned their split into public drama. Instead, they stayed close as friends and focused on raising their children in a stable and loving environment.

What does Patricia Southall do for a living?

After leaving her pageantry work, Emmitt Smith’s wife has been working as a public speaker. She has also led multiple organizations, including Treasure You and Pat Smith Enterprises. In 2016, she also wrote and published Second Chances, a book meant to inspire women to reclaim their power after setbacks. That same year, she also revealed a personal dream many didn’t know about: her desire to work in television.

Pat had confessed to having hopes of becoming a talk-show host and even took acting classes. Soon enough, she began landing opportunities. Over the last few years, she guest-hosted Access Hollywood and appeared on Beverly Hills 90210 and The Wayans Brothers. You can tell she never stopped reinventing herself.

Who are Emmitt Smith and Patricia Southall’s children?

Emmitt Smith and Pat have created a blended family that grew into a loving home of five kids: Jasmin, Skylar, Rheagan, Elijah, and EJ. Pat often handled things at home as Emmitt’s football career demanded long hours and constant travel.

Imago Credits: via @patsmithty on Instagram

But here’s how their family came together:

Jasmin is Pat’s daughter from her previous marriage to actor-comedian Martin Lawrence

Rheagan is Emmitt’s daughter from his former relationship with Hope Wilson

Skylar, Elijah, and EJ are the children whom Pat and Emmitt had together

Although the Smiths keep much of their family life private, Pat occasionally posts sweet birthday messages or family moments on Instagram. Those glimpses show a mother who is deeply proud of her children.

Who are Patricia Southall’s parents?

Pat grew up with her twin sister, Pam, and their parents, Henry and Mildred Southall. Her mother passed away after a long battle with cancer, a loss that deeply shaped Pat’s life. Shortly after, her sister Pam was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer, and then her father passed away.

But it was the heartbreaking loss of her mother that pushed Pat toward a life of purpose. She wanted to uplift women facing their own struggles. That’s why Emmitt Smith’s wife founded Treasure You, a nonprofit that supports women dealing with financial, emotional, or spiritual hardships.

What is Patricia Southall’s net worth in 2025?

As of 2025, Patricia Southall’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million. But what she has done with her wealth is just as important. She and Emmitt co-founded the Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities, which focuses on empowering underserved youth. In 2012, the Trumpet Foundation then honored Emmitt Smith’s wife for her achievements and her contributions to the community.

What is Patricia Southall’s Instagram handle?

Patricia Southall stays active on Instagram under the handle @patsmithty. She has more than 3,375 posts and over 174,000 followers. She follows about 760 people and often shares motivational messages, family celebrations, and updates about her work. Interestingly, she has fewer followers (16.9k) on her X account, @PatSmithTY. Still, she uses both platforms to connect with people who follow her journey.