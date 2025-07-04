Emotional Tom Brady Shares Special Message for Mom With 4th of July Tribute

The Fourth of July isn’t just a date on the calendar; it’s a vibe. It’s fireworks in the sky, flags waving proudly in front of every home, and burger patties sizzling on the grill. But more than that, it’s a celebration of the courage and honor of those who came before us. And every sacrifice an American made to push this country forward. And honestly, what better way to soak it all in than with a Fourth of July weekend to amplify the celebrations? But for Tom Brady, it’s not just a celebration of the country’s independence; it’s something much more personal.

For Tom, the fourth isn’t just about celebrating his homeland; rather, it’s also about celebrating a person who has done everything in their might to make sure he had a better. A person who sacrificed so that Tom didn’t need to. That person? His mother. As it turns out, his mother’s birthday is also on the same day. So while everyone has one reason to celebrate, Tom Brady has two. Wishing his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, a cancer survivor, he put up a post on Instagram.

“This is one of the most important birthdays today!❤️🇺🇸 Happy Birthday, Mom. Thank you for being someone our family could always count on,” Tom Brady wrote. “Your strength and determination and love and selflessness knows no bounds. We are so lucky to have a mom that leads by example. Today we celebrate not just everything you’ve done, but for the incredible person you are,” he added. Tom referred to the strength and determination that his mother showed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2016. It was because of the qualities she displayed during her months of chemotherapy and recovery that she got better and even attended the Super Bowl that season. It was also his mom’s love and selflessness that raised Tom to be the kind human that he is.

Tom Brady, still grateful for everything, wished his mom and said, “We love you so much, and we’re beyond grateful for every moment we get to share with you. Happy Birthday!” For Tom, his family has always been his #1 priority and his life. Especially his parents, who have always supported him in whatever he did. They had even cheered on Tom during his final season in the NFL and attended his hometown game against the 49ers. He has in the past uploaded posts on their marriage anniversaries and even put out emotional Mother’s Day wishes.

In the same post, he also wished everyone a happy 4th of July. “And happy birthday to America! Everyone have a great 4th of July ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote, telling everyone to celebrate this day to the fullest and have a fun time.

While Tom shares a heartwarming post for his mother and thanks her for all the love and affection she showered on him, he also once shared how she had tried to get him to not go into football. All because she did not want to see him get hurt playing.

Tom Brady recalls the time his mom did not want him to play football

Tom Brady was not born great; he worked hard to get there. Being a late-round pick, Tom was deep in the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart in 2000 and came after Drew Bledsoe, John Friesz, and Michael Bishop. That year, he had just 3 passes, but the competitive nature that he had gotten from his sisters meant that he would prove everyone wrong and soon become the Patriots’ best quarterback. But what if I told you that Tom almost did not get into football? Sounds unbelievable, right? But that’s also the truth.

During the time Tom Brady was in High School, his mom was reluctant to let him play football. “My mom didn’t let me play football till I was a high school freshman. She didn’t want her little boy to get hurt,” he revealed. But that didn’t stop Brady from getting into sports. His high school, Junípero Serra in San Mateo, was also a baseball legend, Barry Bonds’ high school. This made everyone in the school idolize Barry, especially Tom. “We wanted to be like Barry Bonds,” he said, admitting to being his fan growing up.

Later in high school, Tom changed his decision and became a football player in his freshman year. As for his mom, she accepted it with a heavy heart and never discouraged him. And the competition he got from his sisters, well… it was originally from his father, Tom Brady Sr., who turned everyday things into competition. “Everything we did, and I mean everything, like running home from church, throwing a rock the farthest … Everything was a competition. I guess it made things really fun, at least for the winner,” Tom Sr. had said.