ESPN Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Contract for Patriots Super Bowl Champion & NFL Analyst

After having retired as a Super Bowl winner, Jason McCourty had already achieved what every NFL player dreams of. However, he wanted to stay close to the game even after retirement, and that’s how the idea of entering the sports media world came up. His first appearance with ESPN was in 2024, and since then, he has been a pivotal part of their football coverage.

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For the last two years, he has established himself as a brilliant analyst, earning praise for his level-headed takes and the ability to break down plays with a great understanding of the game. This has also helped him work at CBS Sports as a game announcer. However, ESPN announced a new and exclusive multi-year contract for McCourty that will see him work solely with the network.

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“Before the 2026 NFL season kicks off, ESPN re-signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to a new multi-year agreement, ensuring the Super Bowl champion remains a key contributor across the network’s year-round NFL coverage. As part of his new deal, McCourty will appear exclusively on ESPN, including throughout the NFL season,” the ESPN announcement states.

“Entering his third season with ESPN, McCourty will continue contributing across the company’s expansive NFL portfolio, regularly appearing on signature studio shows including NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, while providing analysis and insight throughout the NFL season and beyond, as the company prepares for its historic first presentation of the Super Bowl in February 2027.”

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Initially, after retiring, he co-hosted the Emmy Award-winning Good Morning Football on the NFL Network. Following that, ESPN came knocking in the fall of 2024. Since then, he has been a regular member of the broadcaster.

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While working for ESPN, he has appeared and provided analysis for flagship shows like Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live, while also serving as CBS Sports’ game analyst. His versatility on the mic even saw him working on the sidelines and as a color commentator. His brother Devin McCourty is also an analyst and has done well since transitioning from the NFL to the broadcast world.

Although McCourty has now become a popular media star. His journey in sports media started after he and his brother Devin started the podcast Double Coverage together, while they were playing for the New England Patriots. From behind-the-scenes NFL stories to player interviews and their personal take on certain aspects of the game, the podcast had everything.

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His new contract could also see him do some work with the NFL Network, which ESPN acquired in a deal this January. While his media career seems to be pretty successful, his NFL career is not far behind.

Jason McCourty enjoyed a good playing career

McCourty spent 13 years in the NFL. He had an 8-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, after they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. In 2017, the sixth-rounder joined the Cleveland Browns, and the following year, the New England Patriots traded for him. There, he joined his identical twin Devin McCourty, and together they went on to win Super Bowl LIII.

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The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, marking the sixth Super Bowl under the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty. After playing for the Patriots for three years, he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2021 before retiring in the summer of 2022. McCourty boasted a glorious career. He played 173 games (141 starts), recording 744 tackles, 108 pass deflections, and 18 interceptions.

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He also has two touchdowns as a cornerback. The first one was scored during the 2013 season; the CB returned a botched field goal attempt by Seattle Seahawks‘ Stephen Hauschka for 77 yards for a touchdown. The second one came when playing for the Cleveland Browns. It was his first career pick-six, when he intercepted a pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. McCourty truly had a great career; rather, he is still having one, with the latest ESPN contract.