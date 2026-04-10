ESPN Announces Temporary Replacement for Pat McAfee Show During Schedule Change

Essentials Inside The Story The Pat McAfee Show goes off-air during a high-profile week

A familiar replacement steps in

Past rejections and subtle hints suggest there's more to this switch than just a routine break

ESPN has announced a replacement for The Pat McAfee Show after a sudden schedule change, and fans are definitely wondering what’s going on. The timing is interesting too, as it’s happening right during the Masters Tournament week. McAfee has even talked before about trying and failing to take his show live from Augusta during this time, which makes this switch feel even more noticeable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Programming Update: April 9-10, The @PatMcAfeeShow will be off-air on a scheduled break. The @RichEisenShow will air from Noon-3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The program will return Monday, April 13,” ESPNPR posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pat McAfee Show will be off air for a scheduled break on April 9 and 10, 2026, with The Rich Eisen Show airing instead from noon to 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It will return on Monday, April 13. For now, there has been no update from Pat McAfee regarding the rescheduling. While it may appear to be just a routine break, fans are already reading between the lines. This is not the first time the Pat McAfee Show has been rescheduled.

Earlier in February, ESPN decided on his temporary replacement due to the same reason. That time as well, the broadcasting channel announced that The Rich Eisen Show starring longtime NFL Network personality and former ESPN anchor Rich Eisen will be slotted in from February 10-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Do the Osu Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

However, the timing of this April schedule change has caught attention since it falls right in the middle of Masters week, which features seven full days of golf and the top players in the sport. In 2026, The Masters Tournament runs from Monday, April 6, to Sunday, April 12.

Earlier in April, McAfee shared that for the past three years, he has tried to take his ESPN show to the iconic Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters. Even though ESPN is a broadcast partner and has had other personalities on site, including NFL legend Jason Kelce, this year for the Par 3 Contest, McAfee’s full show has never been approved to broadcast from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Augusta National has repeatedly turned him down. McAfee even joked that they told his team to go to hell, explaining that the club is very strict about preserving its traditional and exclusive atmosphere, which does not exactly match his high energy and chaotic show style.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is not at the Masters this year, but the break does line up with the tournament after those failed attempts to take it there. Still, McAfee didn’t miss a beat, dropping a fun glimpse into Masters week anyway.

Pat McAfee spotlights Jason Kelce’s live Masters Par 3 experience

While Pat McAfee may not be able to cover the Masters live, in the latest episode that aired on April 8, he still gave fans a glimpse of Masters week. The crew talked about the unique traditions and the importance of player routines, along with a special feature on Jason Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce shared his experience live from The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vibes are great,” Kelce said during his appearance on the show. “This Par 3 Contest is something I have been learning a lot about, and it is very family-oriented fun. The fact that they hold this the day before potentially the biggest event of the year, the Masters, is remarkable. You could not imagine doing this before a Super Bowl, going out and playing something like a flag football game. These guys sign up for it because it is special and unique. They get to enjoy this day with their families. Kids are hitting shots, kids are going to be in the bunkers, so I am really looking forward to it.”

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made his debut at the Masters on April 8 as a celebrity caddie for the annual Par 3 Contest, along with comedian Kevin Hart and others. He caddied for golfer Akshay Bhatia, who has three PGA Tour wins, including one at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Kelce even took a shot of his own, showing good form and power, although the ball went just over the green. His performance at the Masters, along with his on-air presence during ESPN’s TGL broadcasts, could open the door to more golf-related opportunities for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, McAfee has yet to get an opportunity to bring his talk show to Augusta. His high energy might not be just fit for the role this time, and for ESPN, McAfee’s show might continue to be temporarily replaced in the future.