ESPN Brazil Makes Announcement For Chiefs-Chargers Game After Banning Jason Kelce’s Move

On Friday, September 5, 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off at the iconic Arena Corinthians. But the excitement flows far beyond the gridiron. ESPN Brazil has boldly announced that fans can catch every heartbeat of this international showdown live on ESPN and Disney+. It’s the beginning of a new era in how football is consumed globally.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the first time, this NFL game in Brazil is not just a live event; it’s also a historic moment. It’s a multi-platform celebration of the sport’s global reach and the expanding universe of football viewing options. ESPN Brazil’s fiery post on X perfectly captured the enthusiasm surrounding the day. “🏈🚨BIG GAME ALERT ON ESPN’S SCREEN! 🚨🏈 Who wins the NFL São Paulo Game 2025? 🤔 All the emotions of Chiefs x Chargers, this Friday at 9 PM, you can follow LIVE on ESPN and on #DisneyPlus!” It’s a message promising accessibility and immersive coverage to the booming Brazilian NFL crowds.

The move speaks volumes about the NFL’s successful international strategy. Not just through the games abroad, but by localizing content and providing multiple ways to watch. Disney+, which has been aggressively expanding sports offerings, will stream the game alongside ESPN’s traditional broadcast. For many younger, tech-savvy viewers, this convergence of established television and streaming platforms offers unparalleled flexibility. They can watch while commuting, on smart TVs, or through their phones, enhancing engagement like never before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This dual-broadcast arrangement also reflects a larger trend in sports media. The convergence of legacy cable broadcasters with streaming giants within the same corporate families, in this case, ESPN and Disney. It allows for maximum audience reach without disrupting the fan experience. Moreover, the São Paulo game marks the start of the NFL’s 2025 international schedule, as the league aims to deepen its ties with South American fans. Sellout stands are expected at the 48,000+seat Arena Corinthians, along with extensive media coverage. The mission? To further elevate football’s presence in a country traditionally dominated by soccer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Every international game carries the weight of growing football’s footprint, but there’s a plot twist. As ESPN and Disney+ prepare to deliver a rich viewing experience, they are also keeping their best and brightest cards close and tied up with contract technicalities. The Eagles legend Jason Kelce has found himself stuck in a similar scenario.

AD

ESPN blocks Jason Kelce from YouTube’s broadcast

Behind the scenes of this landmark NFL event lies a clash over broadcast rights and commentator exclusivity. Alongside ESPN’s own coverage, YouTube is also geared up for its first-ever live NFL broadcast. Jason Kelce, the charismatic former center turned popular analyst, was tapped by YouTube to help boost its streaming debut for the Chiefs-Chargers game. YouTube’s intent was clear: to leverage star power and innovatively engage a global digital-first audience with Kelce’s unfiltered and robust commentary style.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, ESPN had other plans. Jason Kelce is locked into a lucrative $24 million contract across three years with ESPN, and they exercised their contractual grip, barring Kelce from working with a competitor. Eventually, though, ESPN might have to make some changes to the fine print as the broadcasting landscape shifts. The NFL is also on track to secure a 10% stake in ESPN, which could complicate matters. Mike Florio put it best, “It would be interesting to know what the outcome of the YoutTube Kelce request would have been if the ESPN-NFL deal had already been finalized. Which means it will be interesting to see how such issues will be handled after the deal is finalized – and the NFL has a more effective way to call ESPN with a two-word message, ‘Relax, guy!’”

YouTube offers free, accessible streaming designed for younger, global audiences. But ESPN leverages exclusivity to protect its billion-dollar NFL rights and maintain brand loyalty. This exclusivity is viewed by many as a double-edged sword. It does secure major talent for ESPN, but limits audience access across platforms, arguably hindering the sport’s broader growth in newer markets. As ESPN Brazil and Disney+ gear up for a grand broadcast showcase, the Kelce story adds a compelling subplot. The future of NFL broadcasting is not just about where we watch, but who gets to share the stories. In the long run, it will also be about how freedom, exclusivity, and innovation will collide in the years ahead.