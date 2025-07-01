ESPN Broadcaster Joins Troy Aikman In Cowboys Legend’s Fight Against $882B Industry

Imagine a friendship so strong that it not only survives two decades of live TV, but becomes the launchpad for new business adventures. Troy Aikman and his broadcasting partner are as inseparable as PB & J. Trusted, familiar, and always delivering the goods. Now, these broadcasting icons are also teaming up off the field. With their legendary rapport, Joe Buck is helping Aikman with his latest business venture and sharing some laughs along the way.

Troy Aikman brings his Cowboys’ old Pro-Bowler energy in every aspect of his life, not just football commentary. Right from car dealerships to Troy’s – his restaurant at Texas Live, the energy does not fade. But the crown jewel in his business profile is the light beer brand, Eight. Named after his old jersey number, Aikman started this venture back in 2022, and the brand has captured the taste buds of millions, as well as the market. And to up the stakes, the broadcasting duo is back in action to promote the beer, one more time.

In a recent IG post by Troy Aikman & the official page for Eight, he was back with Buck in a bar to talk about Eight. In the post, Buck walks in wearing a crisp blazer and sits on the stool next to Aikman, offering to buy him a beer. After a hilarious exchange between the two over the name – Eight, Aikman drops the pitch: “Eight, Joe. Crisp taste, clean ingredients, additive free.” Buck then scores the beer a perfect 10, and even suggests changing the name. Aikman, looking at the camera, drops the brand’s tagline, “Eight Elite light beer. Lose the additives, keep the taste.” Following his gaze, Buck asks who he’s talking to, and Aikman clarifies with a wave of his hand, “All your fans.” The ad ends with Buck waving his hand at the camera and addressing his ‘fans’ with “Hi, Mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EIGHT Elite Light Beer (@drinkeightbeer)

Just a few weeks ago, Joe Buck had joined Aikman in a similar ad, a clear sales pitch, with Buck bringing big smiles. This new ad, airing now, marks the latest chapter in a partnership that feels more like family than colleagues. For Aikman, Eight is more than a business venture. It’s his mission to deliver something for people who care a lot about what they put in their bodies. And with Buck’s continued support, Aikman is battling against a $882 billion industry, with a great cause.

Troy Aikman’s fight against the industry

Troy Aikman didn’t just create Eight to make it a successful business with his name and jersey number. With the company expanding all across Texas and Oklahoma, the success is already building itself. But the goal for Aikman was to create something healthy for a crowd that is growing increasingly conscious about what they consume. Aikman even introduced a new ‘slim can’ to make a bigger splash in the market. With the added incentive to challenge the existing beer market, that is valued somewhere around $882 billion, Aikman has made his stance quite clear.

A few weeks ago, in another IG post on his personal account, Aikman addressed his target audience. The post featured a picture of a can, a bottle, and a full glass of chilled Eight beer. The post read, “We are building a badge of pride for today’s health-conscious and hard-working light beer drinkers.” Even the caption left no doubts in anyone’s mind. “Most light beers are full of additives, syrups, and fillers. EIGHT isn’t. Just 90 cals, 2.6 carbs, and zero BS. If you care about what goes in your beer, drink the one that’s built better.” Eight, as Aikman advertised, brings the taste of chilled beer, with the added advantage of being only 90 calories, and, of course, without any of the additives like sweeteners or fillers.

That same post also mentioned “EIGHT hits the critical dimensions of function and flavor and is ADDITIVE FREE, Clean Ingredients… No Fillers and Sweeteners unlike most mass-produced light beers!” Beer is notably the most popular drink of choice for the crowds as a whole. And with Eight’s pure brew, Aikman is flipping the script on a multi-billion-dollar industry – healthy style. With hordes of people requesting it to be available everywhere, it appears that Aikman’s mission is nearing completion.