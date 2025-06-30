ESPN & Chiefs Lose Voice of 32 Years as Joe Montana Era Media Legend Announces Retirement

There was a cheeseburger bar in the Arrowhead press room. Andy Reid’s idea — part joke, part tribute, completely fitting. A few weeks before that, he handed Adam Teicher a game ball and said, “Thirty-two years, and this is what you get right here from me.” Teicher, dry as ever, shot back: “That’s all?” Of course it wasn’t. Reid smiled and pointed to the cheeseburgers. It was the kind of moment that only lands if you’ve earned it. And Teicher had. Thirty-two seasons on the Chiefs beat, from Montana to Mahomes, from 2–14 to three Super Bowls. He never made the story about him…until now.

Starting way back in 1993, Teicher had seen all the ups and downs in the Chiefs’ dynasty. But as Teicher saw it, “I’m more about the stories and the people than the wins and losses.” After spending 20 years as The Kansas City Star’s beat reporter and adding 12 more years as ESPN’s Chiefs beat reporter, it was time to hang it up. Last year, Adam Teicher had noted it would be his final season covering the Chiefs. And now, he has confirmed it.

On his official X account, Adam Teicher made the announcement. As Adam Teicher wrote, “I have no more Chiefs stories to tell. After 32 seasons, this is my last day covering the team. From Montana to Mahomes, from Schottenheimer to Reid, but tomorrow I’m moving on. On, literally, to the next mountain. Thanks, everyone. –30–” A short mic drop moment packed with meaning. Teicher’s not just some guy with a press pass. He’s the voice that narrated the Chiefs’ wild ride from the arrival of Joe Montana to the Patrick Mahomes dynasty. And as he walks away, he leaves behind a press room that’s a little quieter, a little less sharp – and a lot less fun.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last year, when Andy Reid decided to honor Teicher’s career by presenting him with a game ball. As Reid has notably said in that moment, “Thirty-two years, and this what you get right here from me.” And Teicher, sharp as ever, had quipped back, “That’s all?” It was then that Reid announced he’d set up a cheeseburger bar in his honor. “No, that’s not all, but for right now, congratulations on that. Enjoy every minute. We also have a cheeseburger bar for all of you in tribute to Adam.” The moment was pure Kansas City – laid back, genuine, and a little bit goofy. It’s the kind of send-off you only get if you’ve earned it. The perfect moment for a guy who’s seen it all.

From Joe Montana to Mahomes’ magic – Teicher’s stories

Adam Teicher’s career kicked off at the perfect time – right as Joe Montana rolled into town. The buzz around Kansas City in ‘93 was electric. Montana was the guy who could turn the Chiefs into contenders, and Teicher was there to capture every twist and turn. Montana led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game, and for the first time in ages, Kansas City believed they could win it all. The hope, the drama, and the eventual heartbreak of losing the AFC Championship to the Bills. Teicher saw it all and shared it with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coaches coming and going, stars rising and falling, and the franchise transforming from an afterthought to a powerhouse. That’s the journey Teicher has taken with the Chiefs. A few years ago, he even brought it all together in a book. His book, ‘Kingdom,’ wasn’t just a recap of the Mahomes era and the 2019 title run. It was a deep dive into the soul of the team, going back 50 years, from the early days to the Super Bowl parade. Teicher was the guy who connected the dots between the old-school Chiefs and the modern dynasty, and made everyone feel like a part of the story.

As the Chiefs gear up for another run at the title, they’ll do it without the guy who’s been telling their story for 32 years. Teicher’s retirement isn’t just the end of an era. It’s the end of a voice that shaped how we see the team. His stories will stick around, from Montana to Mahomes. But the press room won’t be the same without him asking questions.