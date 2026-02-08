ESPN Declines to Address Shannon Sharpe Situation Amid Reunion Hopes With Stephen A. Smith

Essentials Inside The Story Shannon Sharpe says he’s open to an ESPN return.

Sharpe's podcasts continue to draw strong engagement.

His fan base and media ties remain intact, despite legal troubles.

One viral reunion on Radio Row has put ESPN in an awkward position. On Thursday, Sharpe reunited with his old debate partner, Stephen A. Smith, on Radio Row for a live version of his Nightcap podcast with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The reunion has sparked intense speculation about the former Denver Broncos‘ tight end’s return to ESPN, but the network itself is remaining conspicuously quiet.

“That’s not my call. I would love to go back if they were to call. Burke [Magnus], Jimmy [Pitaro], and Dave Roberts,” Sharpe told Front Office Sports. “That is their call. But obviously, I’m more than willing; I’m more than capable.”

Sharpe made his case by pointing to his undeniable digital footprint; with ‘Club Shay Shay’ consistently hitting YouTube’s Top 10, he maintains a large, loyal audience that few in sports media can command. Despite ESPN offering no comment, Sharpe’s confidence in his audience was clear.

Over the last three years, Sharpe’s career has seen major highs and lows. In June 2023, he split with Skip Bayless after six years on FS1’s Undisputed. The fallout was public and messy. After taking a buyout, Sharpe left the show and later joined ESPN part-time on First Take, recruited personally by Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe added humor and energy to the show, roasting fellow panelist Dan Orlovsky for looking like a “fast food manager” in his checked short-sleeve shirt. In June 2024, he signed a multi-year ESPN extension, positioning him as a potential successor to Smith.

Sharpe’s career shows he can adapt and stay relevant in sports media. His work continues to attract attention, and while the future with ESPN is uncertain, he remains focused on creating engaging content for his audience.

How Shannon Sharpe made his comeback

Even after a few rough years marked by controversy, Shannon Sharpe has bounced back by building a media empire on the back of a loyal, growing fanbase. Sharpe has also grown his own media brand. His Club Shay Shay podcast and Nightcap show became major hits, with his interview with Katt Williams reaching 91.5 million views in 2024.

February 5, 2025, New Orleans LA Former NFL player and current podcaster Shannon Sharpe does an interview on media row during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

Just as Sharpe’s media company was fielding offers reportedly near $100 million in April 2025, his momentum was abruptly halted by a $50 million lawsuit that forced him to step away from First Take. Though the case was later settled, the fallout led ESPN to part ways with him in July 2025, ending his promising return.

Despite all this, Sharpe’s bond with Stephen A. Smith remained strong.

“Stephen A. never left my side. We still talk. We probably talk more now than we did when I was actually on the show. He’s been great. He’s always been in my corner,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe’s comments underscore how crucial his bond with Smith has been to his resilience, proving that powerful alliances in media can help a career weather any public controversy. This backing, combined with Sharpe’s audience growth and media achievements, positions him well for future opportunities despite past setbacks.

He credits his loyal fans for that support, a sentiment backed by hard numbers: even amid controversy, his YouTube views surged by 22% in 2025, proving his audience would follow him anywhere.