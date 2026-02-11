ESPN Makes Troy Aikman Announcement Ahead of Super Bowl 2027

Essentials Inside The Story ESPN gears up for a historic year ahead of the 2026 NFL season

The network will highlight 61 legendary players from Super Bowl history

ESPN is reportedly in works with Pat McAfee as the network plans to launch Super Bowl Field Pass with the host

Troy Aikman has been a familiar face as an NFL analyst ever since retiring from the Dallas Cowboys in 2000. So there aren’t many firsts left in his broadcasting career. He has already covered multiple Super Bowls on television. But the upcoming season comes with a historic first for ESPN. The network will finally get its turn at the Super Bowl stage, and Aikman is right at the heart of it.

ESPN is set to host its first Super Bowl since the channel’s origin in 1979, marking what executives within the network are calling the “Year of the Super Bowl.” The Big Game that will cap the 2026 season, Super Bowl LXI, is scheduled for Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in California. ESPN will be the primary home of the Super Bowl broadcast and simulcast on its sister broadcast network, ABC, which last carried the game back in Super Bowl XL in 2006.

At the center of this milestone will be former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, teaming up once again with longtime partner Joe Buck. The duo will be in the broadcast booth, with sideline reporters Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge.

Buck and Aikman are already the longest‑tenured television duo in NFL broadcasting. They have called six Super Bowls together under the Fox Sports umbrella. But Super Bowl LXI will be the first time they call the Big Game for ESPN, the Disney-owned network.

For ESPN, this opportunity has come after years. So, the goal is not just to cover the game but to package it in a way that makes the experience feel like a lifetime‑highlight moment for both casual and hardcore viewers.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for all of us. So many of us didn’t think we’d ever have the opportunity to work on an ESPN Super Bowl,” Andy Tennant, vice president of Super Bowl production, told FOS. “It’s been amazing feeling the creative energy and enthusiasm in conference rooms and hallways. From Bristol to Burbank, it’s been infectious.”

Since Disney is the parent company, it is only natural that the broadcast will lean on the larger Disney universe. It is set to add some theatrical flair to the broadcast. The network has already dropped a short trailer and teased appearances from beloved characters such as Buzz Lightyear and Iron Man flying toward the Super Bowl LXI logo.

Disney magic takes over Super Bowl LXI

The 2027 Super Bowl will feature plenty of Disney magic woven into its coverage. One highlight will be 61 Stories, where ESPN shines a spotlight on 61 legendary players from Super Bowl history. The weekly show will be titled I Scored a Touchdown. But that’s just the start; special programs from Disney Parks and ABC Entertainment will add even more family-friendly flair.

Disneyland played a big role in the handoff ceremony on February 9th, where Stephen A. Smith made an appearance straight from the park. Adding to the fun will be a Kidscast, aimed at younger fans new to the NFL.

The broadcast will bring in characters from the Mouse House, much like Nickelodeon did with its Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom in 2024. Kids will get a playful, animated take on the game, complete with Disney favorites cheering alongside the action.

Additionally, it will also feature Pat McAfee, as it’s widely speculated that ESPN could be considering a version of “Super Bowl Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” as part of the lineup. Such an altcast would give fans an alternative to the traditional broadcast.​​