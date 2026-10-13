ESPN Wants Jason Kelce to Stop Showing His Eagles Loyalty on Air

Jason Kelce may have left the Philadelphia Eagles, but his connection to the franchise might be difficult to shake. The former center has transitioned to broadcasting, bringing his extensive football knowledge to the analyst desk. However, his use of “we” while discussing Philadelphia has created an unexpected challenge for ESPN, raising questions about whether Kelce can separate his loyalty from his broadcasting responsibilities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports, Jeff Dufine, a longtime ESPN producer, confirmed that “We’ve tried to get the ‘we’ out of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the producer currently managing the network’s international game broadcasts noted that ESPN had already been trying to get rid of Kelce’s “we” problem.

Dufine addressed the issue while discussing Kelce’s development as a broadcaster ahead of the Eagles’ matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The controversy initially gained attention during the Eagles’ September 28 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

ADVERTISEMENT

While analyzing Philadelphia’s chances of recovering from a difficult position, Kelce repeatedly referred to the team as “we,” prompting fellow analyst Pat McAfee to point out the slip during the halftime show.

Kelce responded sheepishly and apologized to Bears fans, but the moment quickly became a talking point among NFL viewers. For a player who spent 13 seasons with Philadelphia, the language might have felt natural. For a broadcaster expected to give analysis without appearing to favor one team, however, it created an uncomfortable situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue resurfaced on October 11, when Kelce joined Dave Pasch and Kurt Warner on NFL Network’s broadcast of the Eagles-Jaguars game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Philadelphia lost 19-17, but Kelce’s commentary again caught attention when he referred to the Eagles as “we.”

The incident happened even despite his earlier effort to reassure Jacksonville supporters that he would give their team the credit it deserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure Jags fans I’ve seen a lot of the Jags accounts already saying that they’re not looking forward to this,” Kelce said on New Heights podcast. “I will be doing my utmost to give you guys the credit you deserve. Jacksonville’s playing as good as any team right now in the AFC. I really do believe that…I’m gonna try and do them justice. But as an unbiased reporter, I will be giving you guys the respect that the job deserves.”

Despite the repeated mistake, Dufine made it clear that Kelce’s potential is beyond his struggles with how he refers to the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He sees the game really well,” Dufine said. “Just tell me what you’re seeing, and we’ll support you the best way we can throughout the course of the game.”

His experience as an offensive lineman gives him significant knowledge of line play, blocking schemes, and the decisions that shape a football game. Kelce has also shown that he can deliver insightful analysis, even as he continues learning the demands of live broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question now is whether Kelce can retain the personality that makes him compelling on television while maintaining the neutrality expected from an analyst.

For ESPN, the objective is not to erase Kelce’s Eagles legacy but to make sure that his loyalty does not overshadow his commentary. As he gains more experience in the booth, eliminating the familiar “we” can become an important step in establishing himself as a reliable national voice in NFL coverage.