ESPN’s Pat McAfee Confirms Release Date for Upcoming Documentary

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl Notre Dame vs Penn State JAN 09 January 09, 2025: ESPN College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee prior to NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fresh out of a sauna, dripping with post-workout satisfaction, ESPN’s color commentator Pat McAfee grabbed his phone and addressed a question that’s been simmering in countless minds for months: When’s the documentary dropping?

The ESPN host’s Instagram story, delivered with characteristic energy, confirmed what Pittsburgh football fans have been waiting for. Spring is here, and with it comes a storytelling project that has McAfee genuinely fired up.

“Documentary, right, got it,” McAfee said in his story. “It’s gonna be releasing in the Spring. Bunch of foxy flicks. I think it’s gonna be cool to tell some stories. We’re all pumped up about it. Hell yeah!”

Now, McAfee isn’t just hyped; he’s the voice behind it all. The Football Town, a 50-minute documentary partnership between VisitPITTSBURGH, the Steelers, U.S. Steel, and NFL Films, hits the Kamin Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema on February 28. The Pittsburgh native and former NFL punter serves as the narrator, guiding viewers through western Pennsylvania’s unmatched football heritage.

The documentary notably features an all-star cast of Pittsburgh Steelers legends: Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr., and James Harrison. Together, their stories promise to paint a vivid picture of a region where football isn’t just a sport; it’s woven into the very cultural fabric. And this isn’t just nostalgia, it’s strategic timing.

The film launches a two-month exclusive run at the science center, building momentum toward the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23-25. Jerad Bachar, President and CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH, has called it tone-setting for the weeks ahead.

“The Football Town sets the tone for everything that’s to come as we build toward the 2026 NFL Draft, Bachar noted. “By launching this film in February, we’re beginning the celebration early — sharing the stories, pride, and football legacy that define Western Pennsylvania and will be on full display when Pittsburgh hosts the Draft in April.”

Dan Rooney, Co-chair of the 2026 NFL Draft Football Legacy Committee, emphasized the unprecedented opportunity to showcase Pittsburgh’s football history and legendary athletes who’ve helped shape it over the decades. Meanwhile, for Pat McAfee, lending his voice to this narrative is bound to hit differently. For him, it will be a homecoming and homage rolled into one 50-minute package.

But while McAfee, along with the rest of the football community, awaits the documentary, there’s something else brewing around Pat. At the moment, he is also navigating major rights issues before he gets the chance to make a big splash at Super Bowl LXI.

Disney’s Super Bowl gamble faces NFL roadblock for Pat McAfee

ESPN and Disney are at the drawing board for a revolutionary broadcast for Super Bowl LXI in 2027. This could be their first championship game since ABC’s 2006 coverage, but the NFL isn’t a walk in the park. The network’s ambitious “Field Pass” concept featuring The Pat McAfee Show live from the sidelines faces significant rights hurdles with the league.

The idea stems from McAfee’s record-shattering Rose Bowl alt-cast, which drew in 2.4 million viewers (the most viewed alternative broadcast across any sport). ESPN wants to recreate that magic on football’s biggest stage, but the NFL guards Super Bowl access fiercely. But is Pat McAfee worried?

“BREAKING: Source(s) tell me that the rights hurdle is very hurdle-able. Would be absolutely bonkers,” McAfee tweeted, addressing the obstacles with trademark confidence.

Disney’s “MegaCast” strategy includes multiple viewing options for Super Bowl LXI. There’s the traditional ABC/ESPN broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the ManningCast on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli Manning. There’s even a KidsCast, featuring Pixar or Star Wars characters. Pat McAfee’s unfiltered energy would add a whole new dimension to all this. But getting NFL approval for his rowdy style remains uncertain.

From narrating Pittsburgh’s past in the documentary to potentially revolutionizing football’s future, Pat McAfee is working both ends of the storytelling spectrum. The documentary is coming for sure. Beyond that, we’ll just have to wait and see if McAfee can hurdle past the Super Bowl LXI challenges.