ESPN’s Ryan Clark Issues Another Public Apology Over Airplane Incident

Ryan Clark has apologized numerous times this year to clear the air, but his most recent apology was specifically about the air. The current ESPN analyst and former NFL safety addressed a bizarre incident that happened midair.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sharing an unfiltered apology on Instagram, Ryan Clark said, “I farted. You went to the bathroom, and I held it for those two hours. I went to the bathroom, and it finally opened up the floodgate. I just wanted to share that and say I am sorry.”

During a flight from New York to New Orleans, Clark described the incident in full and took blame for an unpleasant episode involving a green smoothie and a poorly timed reaction. He acknowledged his error in public and named the unintended victim as the traveler in seat 3B.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although fans found the episode hilarious, it also served as another illustration of Ryan Clark’s increasingly common practice of posting candid personal revelations on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Clark (@realrclark) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He described struggling to control the situation for two hours before letting go, and his apology showed a mixture of honesty and dread. Despite being offbeat, Clark’s openness has been incorporated into his public presence this year. Once more, his candor has shown his willingness to discuss even the most unpleasant incidents in public.

AD

Ryan Clark apologizes to Peter Schrager after heated on-air remarks

Before this, Ryan Clark publicly apologized to Peter Schrager, another ESPN analyst. Clark apologized after making remarks on an episode of Get Up that seemed to discount Schrager’s football acumen since he had never played.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“We shouldn’t do this on TV. I apologize if people think this is rude. That’s the non-player in you. What I need you to do is not get mad and let me finish, for one. It wasn’t about you, it was going to be about me,” Clark said on air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The incident unfolded during a heated NFL broadcast debate when Ryan Clark pressed Peter Schrager about locker room dynamics and player behavior. Clark’s remarks carried a sharp personal undertone that quickly drew attention from viewers. While Schrager stayed calm and professional, the exchange ignited a wave of discussion on social media about respect and professionalism among NFL analysts.

Following the incident, Clark wrote on X, “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret. I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership. I value working with Peter and look forward to this season. My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork, and being a better teammate moving forward.”

Clark acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate and dismissed a well-respected colleague. He explained that his annoyance was not due to a personal argument but rather to a subject of debate.

The event was part of a trend of public apologies Clark has made this year. Underscoring his continued attempts to strike a balance between professionalism and honest opinion on broadcast.