ESPN’s Troy Aikman Admits NFL Took Issue After He Called Out ‘Extreme’ Flag on MNF

Troy Aikman, who leads ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts, stirred up plenty of talk with his bold comments during Week 15’s action. Fans and pundits weighed in heavily on his take. And it turns out, the NFL didn’t take kindly to Aikman questioning one of their referee calls.

“I do try to at least acknowledge when there’s something that I disagree with, and sometimes the league doesn’t necessarily like that,” Aikman admitted on his show on The Ticket on Dec. 18. “I questioned an unsportsmanlike conduct play in the game last Monday night. I understand that they’re trying to take out taunting, but I thought that in that situation, I just felt that it was a little extreme by the official to call a penalty on that, and I said that. The league didn’t care for my comments.”

The call in question happened during the MNF matchup between the Steelers and the Dolphins, where Pittsburgh came out on top 28-15. It happened in the third quarter on a first-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 46-yard line. Aaron Rodgers slung it to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth caught the pass and started rumbling forward as Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison lunged to tackle him. That’s when Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks came in hard from the side, slamming Freiermuth to the turf. Brooks then stood over him for a moment as Freiermuth got up, and the two exchanged a few heated words before teammates stepped in to separate them. The flag flew for unsportsmanlike conduct on Brooks, and that’s what set Aikman off live on air.

The NFL later backed it up by fining Brooks $11,593 for taunting and also slapping another player for a facemask penalty on RB Kenneth Gainwell. Still, for Aikman, this one just didn’t add up; it looked like normal post-play tension, not something worth a penalty.

“If this is a penalty on the Dolphins for taunting after the play, that’s gonna be unbelievable,” said Aikman on the broadcast. “I personally didn’t see anything after the play…I think it’s a terrible call. And I’m not excusing the behavior. Just don’t think there’s enough there.”

Calling out officials like that isn’t taken lightly in the NFL, where protecting the game’s integrity is paramount. Even a broadcasting legend like Aikman felt the league’s reach when it picked up the phone to address his critique directly.

The League called Troy Aikman for the critique

Players face strict rules against any verbal or nonverbal run-ins with refs. But for analysts in the booth, there’s no formal playbook dictating what they can say. Even so, the NFL didn’t let Aikman’s on-air opinion slide without a conversation.

“So I do hear from them from time to time, but I feel like it was a fair assessment. That was my opinion. I didn’t feel like I threw anyone under the bus, nor do I ever want to do that. That’s kind of my approach, and everybody comes at it a little bit differently, and for those that think that’s refreshing or they like it, then I’m very grateful,” Aikman added on his show.

Compare that to Tom Brady, Fox analyst and minority owner of the Raiders. Last season, Brady ripped a bad call on air, but NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy shut down any penalty talk, saying Brady’s analysis wasn’t “egregiously critical” and thus no violation. Those rules were tailored partly because of Brady’s ownership stake. No such buffer exists for Aikman, who’s purely a broadcaster with no team ties.

“The main thing is that I just hope that I pay the participants and the coaches their proper respect,” Aikman added on his show. “If ever that were to get lost in my translation as a broadcaster, then I would be really disappointed in myself, quite honestly, because it’s not my intention.”

For Aikman, speaking out isn’t new. He’s long been vocal about officiating misses to keep the game honest. Yet he always balances it with respect for players, coaches, and the sport itself.