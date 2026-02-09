ESPN’s Troy Aikman Makes Super Bowl Announcement Amid Desperate Health Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman adds extra buzz to Super Bowl LX

The Seahawks-Patriots rematch carries revenge, and two very different quarterback journeys

Aikman also opens up about a long-hidden health battle

Long after his own Super Bowl victories, Troy Aikman is still making announcements on the NFL’s biggest day. Today, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are colliding in the final game of the 2025–26 season. For fans ready to soak in every moment, ESPN broadcaster and Dallas Cowboys legend made sure the day felt even bigger with a special viewing experience planned around the game.

“Come catch the biggest game of the year on the big screen at The League at Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant,” Aikman announced on Instagram stories.

As a result, the day becomes more than just football, since fans will also get to enjoy live shows, including an appearance by Bad Bunny, while watching the Super Bowl in a packed setting

Still, the heart of the night remains the matchup itself. This time, the Hawks are chasing long-awaited payback for the painful goal-line interception that ended Super Bowl 49 against New England. Meanwhile, the Pats are chasing history of their own, hoping to cap off one of the most stunning one-season turnarounds the league has ever seen after winning only four games a year ago.

Naturally, much of the spotlight will fall on the quarterbacks. On one side, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been electric, earning MVP finalist buzz in just his second NFL season. On the other hand, Seattle’s Sam Darnold has rewritten his story, moving from draft bust to journeyman and now standing one win away from a Super Bowl ring.

At the same time, defense could decide everything. Seattle finished first in the league in points allowed, while New England ranked fourth. The Pats defense has been ruthless this postseason, giving up only 26 points across wins over Los Angeles, Houston, and Denver. Similarly, the Hawks smothered San Francisco in the Divisional Round before leaning on Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the offense to edge Los Angeles in the NFC title game.

As it stands, Seattle enters as 4.5-point favorites, with the total set at 45.5 points at DraftKings. Soon enough, one team will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL Draft, Apr 26, 2018 Arlington, TX, USA Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman throws a football from the stage prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 26.04.2018 18:05:47, 10806256, NPStrans, 2018 NFL Draft, NFL, NFL Draft, Troy Aikman, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 10806256

However, before kickoff, Aikman also shared another update, this time touching on his ongoing health struggles.

Troy Aikman shares an update on a chronic issue

Many times, fans have noticed redness in Troy Aikman’s eyes during NFL broadcasts, and he has finally explained what has been going on. In a testimonial hosted by MIEBO, the longtime ESPN voice opened up about a condition he has quietly dealt with for years.

“I’ve had chronic dry eye for years. And no matter what I did, I couldn’t escape it,” Aikman shared, giving context to a concern that had sparked plenty of speculation among viewers.

“I spent a lot of time under bright studio lights, and feeling the grittiness and scratchiness in my eyes was tough. I started to feel desperate to find relief, I met with a lot of eye doctors to see what my options were.”

Fans noticed it first during a Monday night clash between the Vikings and the Bears in 2024, with similar moments popping up again in 2025, even though Aikman never addressed it on air. However, this problem did not suddenly appear late in his career.

In fact, Aikman’s eye troubles go back to his teenage years. By age 14, he already needed contact lenses and struggled to read the eye chart without help. Later, in 1998, LASIK surgery changed everything, improving his vision from 20/600 to 20/20.

Yet after stepping away from his Hall of Fame playing days and settling into broadcast booths at FOX Sports and later ESPN, a new challenge emerged. That is because modern studios rely on powerful halogen and LED lighting. Those lights generate heat, limit blinking, and push blue wavelengths that strain the eyes over time.

For someone already vulnerable, it created the perfect storm. However, the doctor identified dry eye disease as the root cause and prescribed MIEBO eye drops. Now, Aikman revealed his eyes are improving, and he says he feels more locked in during broadcasts, even under lights that once made his time difficult.