When you’re the first freshman in history to win the Heisman Trophy and get drafted in the first round, many expect you to become the next great thing, but the former Cleveland Browns player had quite the opposite career. However, he has admitted that things would’ve been different had NFL legend Tom Brady been his guide.

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“I don’t know. Young me in that room with Tom Brady, I feel like I would have got whipped into shape pretty quick,” Manziel said on the Hoops for Hotties podcast. “Yeah, for sure. I definitely wouldn’t play as many games as we played in Cleveland; that’s for sure.”

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After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012, Manziel was selected 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. But his career didn’t really took off as everyone expected, including him, though he knew his reasons of his downfall.

He said back in September that he was “super complacent with learning” during his rookie season in the backup role behind Super Bowl winner Brian Hoyer. He even admitted to sneaking out twice on road games.

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On the other hand, Brady, a 199th overall pick in the 2000 Draft, went on to win seven Super Bowls and become an NFL legend, and he attributed part of his success to discipline.

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“I think I’ve always been pretty disciplined,” Brady said back in 2016. “I always joked there was a reason I was the 199th pick. I was never really, in a way, the most talented physically. I lasted that long for a reason. I just try to continue to find ways to improve.”

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Meanwhile, Manziel said that his lifestyle was “miserable” and he went viral back in 2015 during the final week of the season, when he snuck out to Las Vegas, missed the morning concussion checkup, and was not contactable all day long.

The Browns finally gave up on him in March 2016 after Manziel played two half-baked seasons, and things only got worse after that. Manziel said that he was “self-medicating with alcohol” after getting released, and even revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

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“That liquid courage, or that liquid…sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone. You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself, and in that depression and back in that hole, that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life,” Manziel said.

Things got so out of hand that Manziel once blew through his $100,000 casino credit. He explained how he started with 10k, but slowly reached $100,000 without even realizing what he had just done.

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“I remember forgetting about it, going on another trip and going on a run and then getting a call like, ‘Yo, you have 24 hours until you pay this marker off or the people in Las Vegas are going to send a felony conviction out for your (b***) and they’re coming to get you.’ And it was like, ‘Oh, we got to get 100 grand to this Cosmo right now or all (expletive) is about to break loose.'”

Now, even after so many years have gone by, Manziel carries hate towards the Browns, while admitting that the way his career went was his mistake. He even told NFL legend Shanon Sharpe that he roots for a “0-16 seasons every season” for the Browns.

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“I sit here today and I go back on forth, am I going to let Cleveland off the hook, let it go or am I going to sit here with hate and animosity in my heart for the rest of my life,” Manziel admitted. “I finally sit here today, and I’m like, f*** it, I think I’m gonna be (upset) at them and hate them forever. It is what it is man, no love for the Browns.”

It is clear that Manziel’s mistakes led him from once being seen as one of the brightest young minds in the league to becoming a forgotten ray of hope for the Browns. But had he been under Brady, he surely would’ve had a learning or two from the greatest himself.