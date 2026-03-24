Ex-Browns WR Accuses Chiefs of Rigged Officiating as Patrick Mahomes’ Backup Gets Blamed for Crushing Playoff Dreams

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For decades, the NFL has been haunted by the “Golden Child” narrative, an idea that the league’s most dominant dynasties receive a tactical advantage from the men in stripes. And currently at the center of those accusations are the Kansas City Chiefs . With three Super Bowl wins in the last 10 years, what started as bitter fan theories has evolved into opponents pointing to perfectly timed whistles and controversial no-calls paving the road to the big game. Ex-wide receiver, Rashad Higgins, for one, is a first-hand witness to that alleged “favoritism”.

“It’s crazy how much emphasis they put on helmet-to-helmet hits that year, and this is a textbook example of one,” Rashard Higgins noted while quote-tweeting Jarvis Landry’s statements on Chad Henne and the Browns’ 22–17 playoff loss to the Chiefs in 2021. “But let’s be real, we’re never getting that call against the Chiefs… especially not in the playoffs.”

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Higgins is referring to the controversial and game-changing helmet-to-helmet hit he suffered from Chiefs safety Dan Sorensen. It was 1:34 left in the half when Cleveland was trailing 16-3 when quarterback Baker Mayfield sent out a deep pass for Higgins, who completed the catch and was on his way to complete a 26-yard touchdown.

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But just as Higgins dived for the right pylon, Sorensen zoomed in for a block as he led with the crown of his helmet and speared him in the head. Immediately after the contact, the ball was loose, and the Chiefs were handed a touchback. What’s more, despite CBS rules analyst and former NFL referee Gene Steratore stating that Sorenson should’ve been flagged for illegal use of the helmet, luck was not on the Browns’ favor.

While such a penalty cannot be called through a replay review, that instance was exception since it resulted in a turnover. Yet, the crucial touchbook stood after officials checked the replay.

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Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Kansas City has been accused of such a thing. Even rap music legend Lil Wayne called out the franchise after their 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the 2025 divisional round game.

“I hate the cheating a– Chiefs,” Lil Wayne noted on X. “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat … Just win, baby.”

Even in the Browns-Chiefs matchup from 2021, if Dirty Dan had been penalized for his attempt and Cleveland had received the ball at the one-yard line, Mayfield could have avoided the five-point deficit and, hence, would have scripted a historic win and even reached the Super Bowl. It’s something Jarvis Landry alluded to while addressing his continued beef with the Chiefs’ backup signal-caller.

Jarvis Landry confirms beef with Chiefs backup for crushing the Browns’ playoff dreams

With the Cleveland Browns’ continued playoff disappointment, the 2021 postseason run remains a massive what-if. Especially with the fact that the franchise could have even reached the Super Bowl, as they were slated to face the Buffalo Bills, who lost against the Browns in the regular season.

In fact, that time, Patrick Mahomes was dealing with various injuries and spent his time on the sidelines. That led to Andy Reid and Co. bringing in his replacement, 35-year-old backup Chad Henne, who completed a clutch 4th-and-1 conversion with a pass to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute remaining, ending the game and pushing Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game.

Addressing this turn of events, the ensuing defeat, former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry explained his beef with Chad Henne.

“I got beef with this guy,” Jarvis Landry said on the 4th and South podcast. “I don’t think you understand. That year, Kansas City ended up playing Buffalo and beating Buffalo to go to the Super Bowl. That same year, we had beaten Buffalo, like trashed them, so in my mind now, I look back at it. Chad Henne really crushed my dreams.”

For Jarvis Landry, that moment remains a painful reminder of how quickly a Super Bowl dream can slip away.