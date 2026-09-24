Ex Bucs’ Star Warren Sapp Launches Civil Lawsuit Against Tampa City After Being Kicked Out of Council Meeting

Warren Sapp built an NFL Hall of Fame career by disrupting the other team’s plans. Now the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle is accusing Tampa city officials of disrupting his, and he’s suing them to prove it.

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According to the reports, Sapp filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tampa on September 23, 2026, alleging that city officials violated his First Amendment rights.

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The incident dates back to September 17, 2026, when the Tampa City Council was holding an afternoon meeting about a $100 million flood-prevention project.

Roughly two hours into a staff presentation, Council Chairperson Alan Clendenin interrupted the proceedings, stating, “We’ve got something going on out here; I can’t pay attention,” and left the main chamber to investigate a commotion.

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The “commotion” involved Warren Sapp. Council Chairperson Clendenin returned, declared the individuals in the offices “out of order” for disrupting council procedures, and announced that they had refused his requests to leave.

Clendenin then called a recess, ordered the chamber doors locked, and summoned the Tampa Police Department. Officers arrived, escorted Sapp from the building, and issued a one-day trespass warning.

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Warren Sapp, however, didn’t take the Tampa City Council’s warning in good spirits. He argued that the city’s reaction was an unconstitutional overreach, and eventually filed a federal civil rights lawsuit through Sabatini Law Firm.

“Today, our firm filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Warren Sapp against the City of Tampa. City officials retaliated against Mr. Sapp for exercising his First Amendment rights when they directed police to remove him from City Hall and exclude him for the day on September 17, 2026,” the firm’s official statement read.

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“Mr. Sapp had gone to City Hall to obtain paperwork. The City’s response was unjustified and unconstitutional. Our lawsuit seeks a declaration that the City violated his rights, damages, and other appropriate relief.”

The core of the lawsuit is that Sapp has a constitutionally protected right to speak (one of the five First Amendment rights), petition his local government, seek public information, and attend open government proceedings.

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As a result, Sapp has asked for a jury trial, a formal declaration that the city violated his constitutional rights, nominal and compensatory damages for humiliation, and the recovery of his legal fees.

However, the latest lawsuit does not exist in a vacuum; it is part of a series of conflicts between Sapp and Florida public officials.

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Warren Sapp’s previous encounters with government facilities

Back in February 2026, Warren Sapp and two other men entered the Tampa City Center with the stated intent of submitting routine public records requests. However, while submitting their requests, the men reportedly recorded video of the municipal employees.

According to law enforcement reports, the men bypassed administrative protocols by failing to sign in upon entry. When building staff complained about being recorded, a responding police officer requested the group to leave. The men left the building but returned minutes later.

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Because they ignored the initial dispersal instructions, police formally issued them a trespass warning, banning them from the facility. Warren Sapp appealed the trespass warning in court, attempting to have it overturned.

However, in May 2026, a judge upheld that trespass warning, noting city guidelines restrict public recording in certain areas.

Amid this case, the former NFL star was also involved in another trespassing incident.

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On March 3, 2026, when Warren Sapp entered the records department at the Hollywood Police Department headquarters (which shares a complex with Hollywood City Hall), police reported that Sapp made an “unusual amount of public requests,” which effectively prevented a female records employee from completing her duties.

During the exchange, Sapp also began recording on his phone. Even though he was warned about the prohibition of committing such an act in a government facility, Sapp refused and continued to film.

In May 2026, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office officially hit Sapp with a misdemeanor charge of “interference with city employees in the performance of official duties.”

As things stand, while Warren Sapp finds himself involved in a new lawsuit, his misdemeanor charge for the Hollywood, Florida incident has not yet reached a final trial conclusion or dismissal, remaining an active part of his ongoing legal history.