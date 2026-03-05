Ex-Chargers & Steelers Star Threatens to “Beat” Logan Paul & Jake Paul After WWE Star’s $1M Challenge to NFL Players

Essentials Inside The Story A heated back-and-forth between Logan Paul and Tom Brady unexpectedly snowballed into a wider NFL debate

Paul offered a $1 million boxing challenge to any player willing to step into the ring

Several NFL names jumped into the conversation

What started as a fiery exchange between Logan Paul and Tom Brady has spread like wildfire across the NFL circle. The aftermath had the WWE star challenge NFL players to a boxing match, with him putting $1 million on the line. Among many names, former nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, who played with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, also didn’t let the opportunity slide. Not only did he dare to step into the ring, but he also fired back with a blunt response.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would beat the shit outta you, and your brother @LoganPaul @jakepaul name a time and date,” Fehoko wrote on X, reacting to Logan’s message. “No sparring gear either.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul recently made some bold claims on his Impaulsive podcast, wagering $1 million with any NFL player who could beat him in the ring. Reacting directly to his message on social media, Fehoko couldn’t hold back. While we don’t know how it turns out, Fehoko’s strong build backs up every word of his message.

At 6’3” and weighing around 300 lbs, the former Chargers tackle is known for having impressive upper-body strength. Meanwhile, the controversy erupted when legendary Tom Brady called him a “b—-” in one of the clips that made its way to Paul. On his podcast, the wrestler addressed his ongoing trash talk with the Patriots legend ahead of the flag football event in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joked that an on-field brawl with Brady wouldn’t take him by surprise. He added that the ex-signal caller wouldn’t actually want to fight him. But his frustration wasn’t limited to the Super Bowl champion, as he dragged his former teammate Rob Gronkowski into the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“…To Gronk of all people, who I beat up all of his brothers back to back,” he added. “The Gronks lined up, and I beat them up back to back to back. And guess who didn’t step in there? Mr. Gronk himself. And yet they’re calling me a bitch!”

Imago LA: Super Bowl LIX – Fox News Media Day Rob Gronkowski stands on stage during the Fox Sports Media Day event held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 6, 2025. Super Bowl LIX will take place Sunday Feb. 9, 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA New Orleans New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Con Louisiana USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only

Paul was referring to a 2021 exhibition match in which he locked horns with Gronkowski’s brothers Glenn, Chris, Dan, and Gordie. He dominated each of them in separate rounds while the tight end served as a referee. Later on, he expressed a desire to pick fights with NFL players, saying he would “throttle” Myles Garrett.

ADVERTISEMENT

To prove his confidence, Paul then put a price tag on his challenge after shrugging off other options. These include Puka Nacua and Sam Darnold. Therefore, Fehoko, who has been recognized for his intense dedication to physical conditioning and “warrior mentality,” has stepped in to challenge the WWE star. However, it was not only him, but the move also triggered firm responses from several NFL players, both active and retired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le’Veon Bell fires back at Logan Paul, among others

Ex-Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was one of the first NFL veterans to come forward to fire back at Logan Paul. In his social media message, he indirectly called out the WWE star for inviting footballers to a boxing brawl when they have never competed in one. Despite the odds, he’s more than ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ima [I’m a] football player, that would beat the dog s—t outta Logan,” Bell wrote on X.

Moreover, the former offensive player brought in a new proposal. He suggested the duo fight during NFL Draft weekend in Pittsburgh instead of being keyboard warriors. While Bell isn’t a professional wrestler, he has tried his hand at boxing after his 2022 retirement. He has even participated in exhibitions and professional bouts. Then came some more responses from Will Compton, Dion Dawkins, and Jonathan Feliciano.

Compton roped in Maxx Crosby, writing, “You know what you have to do,” while Dawkins replied, “Sure sure why not 👀👀👀.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Feliciano admitted that he liked Logan and called him a “great heel.” But he said he wouldn’t mind a million dollars. Now, the question is: Can Logan Paul actually take down these heavyweights if it comes to that? Compared to his brother, Jake, Logan has limited experience. Jake has beaten multiple prominent MMA fighters and holds a 12-2 professional boxing record.

On the other hand, Logan’s shining moment came during a 2021 exhibition match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. To date, his only official professional fight was against influencer-turned-boxer KSI, which ended in a loss. Facing WWE fighters is one thing. But boxing NFL athletes, who usually have a dense build, could be a different kind of challenge.