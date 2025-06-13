Ex-Chiefs Coach, Now ESPN Analyst, Issues Strong Verdict on Shedeur Sanders’ Future at Browns

Shedeur Sanders gave everyone a hint of his confidence in the combine. He calmly revealed that he has seen all this media buzz since childhood and has been through adverse situations. It’s one of the reasons many people still believe that when the lights flip on and reps start to matter, the rookie is going to make people eat their doubts. There’s a reason he lit up the Pac-12 in his first year at Colorado. Despite getting sacked more than any other QB in the nation. The Buffaloes’ O-line was a disaster. But he still threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. That’s not only luck.

He’s been around this game too long to flinch. Raised on sidelines, schooled in locker rooms, living and breathing football before he could even spell it. That’s why Herm Edwards didn’t hesitate when talking about Shedeur Sanders on June 12 episode of 92.3 The Fan. He’s known the kid since he was little. The Ex-Chiefs coach has seen the makeup. “He’s a pro. He knows how to do things. He goes about it the right way,” Edwards said. “When the lights come on and they start playing in the preseason, look out.” That’s a big prediction.

Make no mistake, Shedeur Sanders has been taking all the right actions to seal the spot. Ever since the Browns rookie practice, he has made it a habit to stay late, trying to get more reps. The rookie just bagged the Mandatory Minicamp MVP, becoming the first Browns rookie to ever achieve that. And the HC, Kevin Stefanski, had to take notice. After all, he had the highest completion rate.

The ESPN analyst, no stranger to talent evaluations or pressure-cooker locker rooms, wasn’t guessing. He was also watching these developments. “The eye test tells me he’s going to find a way to beat those guys out,” he said, confident in his tone. Shedeur’s presence, the way he prepares, the way he sees the game, it’s not rookie stuff. A 22-year-old quarterback shows veteran-level readiness — the result of a life spent around NFL players.

However, Edwards also called out the double-edged sword, the rookie’s father, Deion Sanders. While he shaped the young boy into a lethal quarterback, that very process became the main reason he slid in the draft.

Herm Edwards reveals key reason behind Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide

One of the smartest players to ever play in the NFL, Coach Prime, has always been a marvel. But when it came to his son, no team wanted them to have any influence. Shedeur Sanders’ fall in the draft? Let’s be honest, this wasn’t about football. NFL circles were wary of the Deion effect — and it reeked more of fear than reason.

“I think the glare of who he is, who his father is, a lot of teams were hesitant,” Edwards also confirmed. But all those talks are a thing of the past now. The rookie also understands that his performance will take him forward now. And he is ready. With such eye-grabbing completion rates in the practice camp, he is making more noise than ever.

There’s no question Shedeur will get his shot. The only question left is how long it takes before a coach somewhere can no longer justify keeping him on the sideline. And after everything that happened in the draft, the rookie is also coming with a vengeance to show his masterclass when the time comes. It would be legendary.