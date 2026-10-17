Ex-Chiefs Star Backs Coach’s Approach With Josh Simmons Amid Ongoing Injury Struggles

Josh Simmons was just a limited participant in the practice session on Friday, as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Sunday afternoon football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But that doesn’t mean he’ll get to play on the weekend.

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Simmons played only eight games in the 2025 season. While the fans expected him to appear more often in the 2026 season, a lower back disc bulge moved him to the sidelines. He hasn’t even appeared for practice since August 17. But that changed with limited participation on Friday’s team practice. Yet, he’ll remain on the sideline for the Week 6 game.

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“They’ve been monitoring this thing the entire time,” Jason Dunn told Marcus Dash on their talk show, Chief Concerns. “You don’t quite know how these things gonna shake out. You just never know because one day could be different from the next. It’s like I said, they’re having back issues. We could flare back up. You might still be uncomfortable. You look like you’re doing fine. Just a little turn and twist, like, ‘Nah, I’m not there.’

“So, I think it’s what’s been happening these past few weeks. I think they bring him back slowly. It’s encouraging to see that he’s out there, he’s doing some practicing, and he’s going to get a few reps and maybe going through at least some of the fundamentals and technique that you do. If we bring him back and it’s next week, I’m fine with it. I’m good. I have no problem whatsoever how they’re dealing with and handling Josh. And I think everybody don’t understand that.”

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Dunn knows how bad a back injury is after battling it personally. The former Chiefs tight end suffered a back injury in 2006. The nagging injury ultimately forced him to hang up his cleats for good in the 2007 season. Well, he also wanted to spend more time with his children.

Nevertheless, the left tackle is certainly closer to making a complete comeback. According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Simmons will stay limited during practice sessions for now. Reid plans to “ease him back in” to the game.

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Andy Reid weighs in on bringing Josh Simmons back into the field

Reid previously revealed that Simmons spent the bye day in the Kansas City building in rehabilitation. Once he eases back into the field, he can resume his position as the left tackle, leaving Kahlil Benson to move as a right tackle. For now, Reid just wants to see how things go with Simmons’ first steps.

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“He got some work in,” Reid said about Simmons’ practice session. “He didn’t work in the team periods. That was the idea, though, so we could get some base under him. Some fundamentals and technique, start getting that back. He was excited to be out there. Just be back with the guys, and on the field and in the meeting room”

Previously, Reid noted that the injury hindered Simmons’ lower body strength. However, he’s working through it every day. Things seemed to have worked out before the Chiefs had a chance to consider any roster moves.

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“The positive is he’s making progress and getting stronger, which is important,” Reid said. “We all know backs can be a little tricky. You never know [the return-to-play timeline] with these things. The exams that he’s had [have shown] he’s making progress, which is the biggest positive of everything.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction here. Knock on wood, we’re going to be in a good place here with [more] time.”

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Dunn’s firsthand experience perfectly illustrates why the Chiefs simply cannot afford to rush Josh Simmons. Dealing with a bulging disc requires patience. And that’s exactly what the head coach is doing.